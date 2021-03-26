Prime Minister Narendra Modi to undertake two-day visit to Bangladesh today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to begin a two-day visit to Bangladesh on Friday, his first to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Modi will leave for Bangladesh at 7.45 am and arrive in Dhaka at 10.00 am. After his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial at 10:50 a.m. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will then arrest Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 p.m. Later, he will participate in the National Day program at 3.45 pm Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate the Bapu Bangabandhu digital video exhibition at 7.45 pm. Before his departure, Prime Minister Modi said he hoped to have “substantive discussions” with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid during his visit. “I look forward to my participation in tomorrow’s National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of the father of the nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the greatest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions of people, ”he said in a tweet. The Prime Minister is also looking forward to visiting Samadhi from Bangabandhu to Tungipara to pay homage to him. “I particularly look forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Sri Harichandra Thakur ji spread his pious message. I will be having substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting in December last year. I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid and my exchanges with other Bangladeshi dignitaries, ”he said. He added: “ My visit will not only be an opportunity to pay tribute to the remarkable economic and development progress of Bangladesh under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, but also to pledge India’s unwavering support for these achievements. I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19. “ Bangladesh’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Bangladeshi people welcome Prime Minister Modi’s visit. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with various groups in Bangladeshi politics and society. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

