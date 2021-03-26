Government decision to reduce HEC president’s term appreciated – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: All stakeholders thanked the government for initiating the process of dismissing the President of the Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr Tariq Banuri.

The government began this process as the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Affairs (CCLC) on Wednesday recommended that the HEC president’s term be only two years instead of the current practice of four years.

He was appointed in May 2018 by then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for a four-year term.

Sources said the CCLC’s recommendation will be submitted to Prime Minister Imran Khan, who can send recommendations to the president to issue instructions to change the HEC ordinance and reduce the term of the HEC president.

The working relations of the Presidents of HEC with the Federal Ministry of Education, the Vice-Chancellors, members of the faculty, employees and representatives of the media are not cordial and for these reasons the government has decided to revoke, they said, adding that Mr. Banuri had also appointed a number of consultants against heavy pay packages; the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recently opened an investigation against him. By an official letter, the NAB requested details of the consultants it had appointed, details of the expenses incurred for the inauguration of the university in the PM house.

The chairman of the vice-chancellors’ committee, which is an elected body of CVs, said university heads across the country had many concerns about the policies and approach of the HEC chairman.

He said venture capitalists are major stakeholders, but unfortunately HEC has ignored them in recent years when making policy. We have no working relationship with the HEC president, which is not a good thing for the country’s higher education sector, he said.

The president of the HEC Officers Association, Raza Chohan, alleged that during his tenure, Dr Banuri, due to his policies, degraded HEC, adding that an unnecessarily large number of consultants against heavy packages had been hired. Likewise, he said, the president wants to run the higher education regulator like a one-man show.

We fully support the government for initiating an impeachment process for the HEC President, he said and added that HEC employees were also injured when the NAB recently launched an investigation against Dr Banuri for his alleged wrongdoing. .

Meanwhile, Professor Nek Mohammad Shaikh from the Association of Academic Staff of the Federation of All Pakistani Universities said faculty members were happy to know that the government had decided to dismiss the president.

He said the director of HEC ignored university professors in the decision-making process that resulted in bad policies for the country’s higher education sector. We support the government for finally realizing that this man [chairman] is not worthy of this important post, he added.

Dr Kaleem Barich, president of FAPUASA (Balochistan branch), said that not only the president, but his whole team should be sent to pack their bags. We have been asking the government for two years to fire this person and we are now glad to have heard that the government is getting ready to fire him. This decision will have a positive impact on the higher education sector, he said.

Speaking to Dawn, a federal minister said the government was unhappy with the president’s work style and policies and wanted to remove him.

He said the CCLC recommendations were aimed at reducing the president’s tenure from four to two years to pave the way for Dr Banuris’ impeachment.

Surprisingly, after Wednesday’s meeting, when the media announced that the government was going to impeach Mr. Banuri, he and his media department were silent on the matter.

On Thursday, Dawn attempted to reach Dr Banuri to get his point of view in response to the CCLC decision coupled with the backlash from CVs, faculty members and HEC employees, but he did not respond to calls. and SMS.

Posted in Dawn on March 26, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos