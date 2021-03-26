Politics
Uyghur Muslims in Turkey demonstrate during Chinese Foreign Minister’s visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is on a two-day visit to Turkey, faced protests from the local Uyghur community, whose siblings are reportedly suffering widespread human rights violations in Xinjiang. According to the Associated Press, hundreds of ethnic Uyghur Turks took to the streets of Istanbul to protest Wang Yis’ visit. The crowd, which included activists and members of the general public, chanted slogans calling on the Turkish government to take a firm stand against China’s alleged abuses in Xinjiang.
According to the report, protesters gathered in Istanbul’s Beyazit Square, holding posters that read: We call on Turkey to support East Turkestan. The Turks call Xinjiang East Turkestan because of the historical connection with the Uyghur Turks in China. Some protesters were also seen holding the East Turkestan flag. Several international reports have accused China of committing genocide in Xinjiang, allegations Beijing categorically denies. Turkey has been one of the few countries to have raised the Uyghur issue in the past. But Ankara has become quieter over the years, which experts attribute to China’s growing influence around the world.
Earlier this month, an investigative report said China was committing serious and systematic atrocities in Xinjiang province against the Uyghurs, including the serialization of forces to break their lineage. The report adds that government officials often describe Uyghurs in dehumanizing terms and equate mass detention with eradicating tumors. China often dismisses reports of human rights violations in Xinjiang as fake news.
Wang Yi’s visit to Turkey
Wang Yi landed in Istanbul on Thursday, where he was received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Wang Yi then spoke with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, after which they attended a photo exhibition on China-Turkey cooperation against COVID-19. According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Cavusoglu and Wang Yi discussed the potential of the economic partnership and ways to strengthen cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination. Cavusoglu also raised the issue of Uyghur Muslims with Wang Yi.
Discussion of the potential for economic cooperation with FM Wang Yi from #China on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.
– Strengthen our cooperation in the fight against the pandemic and the vaccine.
-Communicated our sensitivity and thoughts on the Uyghur Turks. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fVdLLtgAey
Mevlt avu ?? where ?? lu (eMevlutCavusoglu) March 25, 2021
(Image credit: AP)
