COVID vaccines: the new diplomatic currency of India and China

Nitya Biyani, Niels Graham Elderly man receives Chinese Sinovac Biotech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine during mass vaccination program for the elderly in Mexico City, Mexico on March 25, 2021. REUTERS / Edgard Garrido

Thursday, India ad a temporary export ban of its Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which not only jeopardizes the global vaccine supply, but also deals a blow to the country’s Vaccine Maitri (Vaccine Friendship) policy.

This policy has contributed to the surprising success of the vaccination rollout in the small archipelagic nation of the Republic of Seychelles. Unlike Israel, the current world leader in global immunization, which has secured its vaccine supply through a agreement to provide data to Pfizerthe Seychelles have turned to regional powers to staff their vaccination campaign. In January, the island nation received 50,000 doses of the Chinese-made Sinopharm vaccine. Two weeks later, seeking to counter Chinese incursions into Seychelles, an Indian Navy aircraft carrier landed on the archipelago with an additional 50,000 doses of Covishield, the Indian-made AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

This dynamic is not unique to Seychelles. Around the world, pharmaceutical superpowers such as China and India are increasingly relying on COVID-19 vaccines as a new and important form of diplomatic currency. Biden administrations are slowing reluctance to engage in vaccine diplomacy that risks giving these countries a significant advantage.

To get a feel for how vaccines are currently moving around the world, check out our new vaccine diplomacy flowchart:

While countries may have altruistic intentions in distributing vaccines to other countries, their vaccine diplomacy is largely driven by a desire to advance national interests and position themselves as the backbone of public health. global.

For China, vaccine distribution is logical next step in the evolution of the Silk Road Health as Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed in March 2020. In addition to aiming for soft power gains of prestige and goodwill, Chinese policymakers have sought to link their vaccine distribution to the advancement of major projects under the Chinas Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). In early January, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited four Southeast Asian countries with blocked BRI projects and projects. bound Chinas Sinovac vaccine shipments with new loans and grants for infrastructure projects.

During Wangs’ visit to the Philippines, he promised 500,000 doses of vaccine as well as $ 1.34 billion in loan pledges for infrastructure projects and $ 77 million in grants. In Indonesia, which had already received three million Chinese-made vaccines, he obtained new commitments accelerate the completion of the BRI Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway. In Myanmar, Wangs pledge of 300,000 doses coincided with the signing of a memorandum of understanding to conduct a feasibility study for a 650 km long railway. These commitments are not limited only to South East Asia. In a phone call in February with Wang, Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum mentionned Algeria was willing to promote the Belt and Road Initiative after receiving assurances of Chinese vaccine donations. In addition to expanding its BRI project, Beijing also hope its vaccination efforts will soften the position of countries threatened by Chinese incursions into the South China Sea.

China is not alone in using COVID-19 vaccines to secure its interests and fight for more soft power. As our vaccine diplomacy flowchart shows, Russia, India and the United Arab Emirates have also started to distribute vaccines.

India, which represents 60 percent of global vaccine production capacity, has also become a leader in vaccine diplomacy. The Serum Institute of India is flourishing 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine per day. The county is leveraging its strong vaccine manufacturing capacity to revitalize its global position and mend its strained ties with its neighbors in Southeast Asia, while countering China’s growing influence in the region.

Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced his new Friendship Vaccine Policy, a humanitarian effort to deliver Indian-made vaccines to countries around the world. This policy and vaccine deliveries have won the goodwill of India around the world, with thanks from leaders such as Justin trudeau, Andrs Manuel López Obrador, and Jair Bolsonaro.

In January, when Bangladesh refused to share the cost of a clinical trial with China, New Delhi sent Bangladesh a gift of two million doses and facilitated a contract for thirty million doses. Nepal and Sri Lanka, among others, have also opted for vaccines made in India rather than China.

In total, whether delivered as part of the COVAX global vaccination initiative or as part of its trade and diplomatic agreements, India has shipped over sixty million doses to seventy-six countries. At the same time, he administered at least one vaccine injected into only about fifty million people in India, or about 4 percent of the population. As COVID-19 cases rise again in the country and threaten its economic recovery, India’s task of vaccinating its own population has become the government’s priority. On March 25, the Modi government announced a temporary ban on vaccine exports which should remain in place for the next few months. Given India’s centrality in manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, the move could endanger global vaccine deployments, especially in developing countries, as well as countries’ vaccine diplomacy ambitions.

Meanwhile, three months after Russia and China shipped their first vaccines overseas, the United States finally decided to do the same. Following the first-ever Quad Leaders Summit on March 12, India, Japan, Australia and the United States have agreed working together to expand the global vaccine supply with one billion doses promised by 2022. The vaccines will be produced in India with funding from the United States and Japan. Australia will then distribute them throughout South East Asia.

This is an important step in the right direction. As our tracker shows, vaccine diplomacy in China has been concentrated in Southeast Asia, so a new source of vaccine will provide a much needed counterweight to China in the region. But bringing new production capacity into operation will take time in India and many countries are not prepared to wait for this. The Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, for example, told reporters He will contact China and Russia for additional vaccines after his country receives an insufficient number of vaccines from COVAX, co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness, Gavi and the World Health Organization.

A more immediate solution would be for the United States to tap into the thirty million doses which are currently bottled at AstraZenecas’ facilities in West Chester, Ohio. The AstraZeneca vaccine is currently not authorized in the United States and it intense debate regarding its future use following controversies in Europe and incomplete data claims from US trials. Shipping these vaccines overseas would therefore not present a direct compromise in terms of vaccine wastage for US citizens. Even though US regulators remain uncertain about the national authorization of the vaccine, other countries have inquired about the unused supply. The United States, in fact, recently authorized two such shipments of its AstraZeneca vaccine supply to Canada and Mexico in the form of a to lend. Since the vaccine is still approved in more than seventy other countries, many others would probably be open to such an arrangement.

If the United States is truly to return to the world stage, as the Biden administration has promised, its diplomatic reach must extend beyond its core allies. Vaccine diplomacy may be the best way for the United States to do just that.

Nitya Biyani and Niels Graham are program assistants at the GeoEconomics Center.

