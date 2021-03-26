Indian Prime Minister Modi faces major electoral test in Muslim areas

NEW DELHI (AP) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist party are making serious attempts to secure electoral victories in three states with large Muslim minorities. But the Bharatiya Janata party has been accused for years of fueling religious polarization and discrimination against minorities, and faces daunting challenges to find its way into local elections.

Top BJP leaders, including Modi, campaigned to win West Bengal and oust Chief State Minister Mamata Banerjee, as well as to retain power in northeastern Assam and expand the influence of the party in the southern states.

The BJP has flocked to Hindu-dominated areas of central and northern India since Modi’s election in 2014. Upcoming national elections are seen as crucial for the party to gain a foothold in the northeast. and the south. The Prime Minister also wants to project the BJP as a national party, replacing a dynastic congressional party that ruled India for more than six decades after gaining independence from British rule in 1947.

The preparations for the month-long elections which begin on Saturday, with results declared on May 2, have been nothing short of dramatic.

In West Bengal, rival groups attacked each other with sticks and stones, and even set vehicles on fire. Images of the spirited and determined Banerjee, 66, addressing massive crowds in a wheelchair after a leg injury, set the tone for an uphill battle.

The elections also come as tens of thousands of farmers rocked the Modis government with months-long protests outside the capital, New Delhi. And the Indian economy, which has been battered by the pandemic, is still struggling to emerge from the crisis, another major challenge for Modi, who took office partly on promises of economic development. Coronavirus cases are rising steadily across the country, after dropping earlier this year.

In the south, experts say the chances of BJP remain low. The party is vying for third place in Kerala, currently run by a government led by the Communist Party. And in the legislative elections held in Tamil Nadu in April, the BJP and the main opposition party in Congress allied with powerful regional parties as junior partners.

But in West Bengal and Assam, the BJP relies on its strong Hindu nationalist ideology to attract votes. The party is trying to galvanize Hindu support by promising to expel hundreds of thousands of Bangladeshi Muslims who fled decades ago to neighboring West Bengal and Assam. In 2018, Home Secretary Amit Shah described them as termites eating away at India’s resources.

The BJP also enacted a controversial citizenship law in 2019 that offers a fast track to naturalization for some migrants who entered the country illegally while fleeing religious persecution. But it excludes Muslims, which critics call discriminatory and a violation of the Constitution of India.

Nationwide, Muslims make up nearly 14% of the 1.4 billion people, while Hindus make up 80%.

However, in three states heading to the polls, Muslims in Assam, Kerala and West Bengal make up around 30% of the population.

(BJP’s) success depends on its ability to polarize Hindu votes to a large extent and get half of the 70% of Hindu votes, said Subir Bhowmik, a political analyst.

The test for Modi will likely be the hardest in West Bengal, analysts say, where political discourse has shifted from issues to personalities.

And despite anti-outgoing fatigue against Banerjee, Modi faces one of the most popular figures in state history, experts say. She has been in power for 10 years after overthrowing more than three decades of Communist Party rule in the state.

In 2016, the BJP made history by first gaining power in Assam, ending the 15-year reign of Congress. Observers say the BJP won by reiterating its Hindutva message, raising the issue of illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh to appeal to Hindu voters.

But this time around, Congress has partnered with a key Muslim political party. This should give the BJP in Assam a tough fight, said Akhil Ranjan Dutta, professor of police science at Gauhati University.

Its best hope remains to break into West Bengal and consolidate its presence in Assam, its gateway to the northeast of India, said analyst Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.