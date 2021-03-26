Jokowi orders to prevent Covid-19 surge





The increase in cases is due to an overly aggressive opening of mobility REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – The peak in Covid-19 cases has occurred in a number of countries, including Europe. Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said the increase in cases was due to a new strain of Covid-19 that had also been found in Indonesia since last January. In addition, the increase in cases was also caused by an overly aggressive opening of mobility. This was conveyed by the Minister of Health to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) in a limited meeting on Friday (3/26) this afternoon. “In several European countries, cases have increased again. We are observing that this is happening because of a new strain that also arrived in Indonesia in January and that there is also too aggressive mobility when it opens, ”Health Minister Budi said at a conference Press. President Jokowi also instructed the government to be able to maintain the conditions for the development of Covid-19 in Indonesia, which are currently improving. The rate of increase of these cases can be suppressed due to the implementation of the PPKM micropolitics in a number of regions and also the implementation of the mass vaccination program. “Under the leadership of the president, try to find a balance point so that the good results decrease because of the micro PPKMs and vaccination programs, we will not lose the momentum for improvement,” he said. Thus, it is hoped that the peak in Covid-19 cases, as has happened in several other countries, can be avoided and that the rate of addition of cases can be continuously suppressed. Previously, President Jokowi had called on regions of Indonesia not to be negligent and to remain alert to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Because, the cases of Covid-19 in the world are currently on the rise again. As in India, the number of additional daily cases has increased to 59 cases. Meanwhile, in Brazil it has jumped to 90,500 daily cases and in the United States it has jumped to 66,000 daily cases. “In Europe, India, which fell suddenly, the jump is three to four times that of Covid,” Jokowi said at the inauguration of the V National Conference of the Association of Indonesian District Governments (APKASI ) in 2021 at the State Palace. In Indonesia alone, the addition of Covid-19 cases has climbed to a maximum of 15,000 daily cases. However, currently, adding daily positive cases has shown a decrease in the range of 5,000 to 6,000 cases.







