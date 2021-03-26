Live Updates: PM Modi Visits National Martyrs Memorial In Dhaka | India News

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left on Friday for a two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first trip to a foreign country since the COVID-19 outbreak. Prime Minister Modi left for Bangladesh at 7.45 a.m. and is expected to arrive in Dhaka at 10 a.m. During his historic trip, PM Modi will participate in a wide range of programs aimed at strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

After his arrival, he will attend an event at the National Martyrs Memorial at 10:50 a.m. in Capital of Bangladesh Dhaka. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen will then arrest Prime Minister Modi at 3:15 p.m.

Later, he will participate in the National Day program at 3.45 pm Prime Minister Modi will then inaugurate Bapu Bangabandhu digital video exhibition at 7.45 p.m.

Here are live updates from PM Modi’s two-day visit to Bangladesh:

– Watch the video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reception by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh at a hotel in Dhaka.

#LOOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted by members of the Indian diaspora in Bangladesh, in a hotel in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/cWttiw1b3X ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

– Without a single bullet, we achieve our goals. For India, their eastern border is secure due to strong relations with Bangladesh. For us, the land border finalized, the maritime border with India finalized, the sharing of the Ganges water finalized. The aim of the visit is celebration. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi have reached such diplomatic maturity that we have solved all our critical issues through dialogue and discussion, said the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh.

The aim of the visit is celebration. Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Prime Minister Modi have reached such a level of diplomatic maturity that we have resolved all our critical issues through dialogue and discussion: Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen during the visit of Prime Minister Modi in the country pic.twitter.com/QMKbkSEKhw ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the guestbook at the National Martyrs Memorial in Dhaka.

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at the National Martyrs Memorial in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Bangladesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plants a sapling at the National Martyrs Memorial in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/CSmeICexb2 ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National Martyrs Memorial, Savar in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the National Martyrs Memorial, Savar in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/MkbyJ58UmV ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

-Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives honor guard upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives honor guard upon his arrival in Bangladesh. Visuals of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/NJBTa91Va0 ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

-Video of PM Narendra Modi and PM of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

#LOOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina upon his arrival in Dhaka for a two-day visit to the country. pic.twitter.com/oSC0f9prV8 ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

-Here are some visuals of PM Modi received at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Visuals of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. pic.twitter.com/koCCXly5PV ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2021

– Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina receives Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

-PM Narendra Modi arrives in Dhaka for a two-day official visit to Bangladesh

-PMNarendra Modi begins two-day visit to Bangladesh, his first visit to a foreign country since the COVID19 outbreak

Before his departure, Prime Minister Modi said he hoped to have “substantive discussions” with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He will also call Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid during his visit.

“I look forward to my participation in tomorrow’s National Day celebrations, which will also commemorate the centenary of the birth of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the greatest leaders of the last century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions of people, ”he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister is also looking forward to visiting Samadhi from Bangabandhu to Tungipara to pay homage to him.

As I leave for Bangladesh tomorrow, I look forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrating 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as our diplomatic relations. https://t.co/74FLn4MvHB Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2021

“I particularly look forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community in Orakandi, from where Sri Harichandra Thakur ji spread his pious message. I will have substantive discussions with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, following our very productive virtual meeting last December I also look forward to my meeting with His Excellency President Abdul Hamid, and interactions with other dignitaries Bangladeshi, ”he said.

He added: “My visit will not only be an opportunity to pay tribute to the remarkable economic and development progress of Bangladesh in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina“Visionary leadership”, but also to pledge India’s unwavering support for these achievements. I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh’s fight against COVID-19.

Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our neighborhood policy first, and we are determined to deepen and diversify it further. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2021

Bangladesh’s foreign minister said on Thursday that the Bangladeshi people welcome Prime Minister Modi’s visit. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also interact with various groups in Bangladeshi politics and society.

Live