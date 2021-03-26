Boris Johnson refuses to rule out 40% cut from Veterans Office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson refused to rule out a 40% cut to the Veterans Office’s budget.

The Times reported that the Treasury told the department its budget would be cut from $ 5 million to $ 3 million a year under the proposals.

Plymouth MP Johnny Mercer, Minister of Veterans Affairs, has repeatedly told a Commons committee that this is not the current plan.

The new veterans’ office is expected to see its annual budget cut after money feuds in the Cabinet Office, according to the newspaper.

Mr. Mercer, the Minister of Veterans Affairs, repeatedly told the House of Commons select committee on the Armed Forces Bill that budget cuts were not the current plan, but that there were many proposals. had been advanced.

The decision to cut the budget less than two years after the office was established has led to widespread condemnation from charities and activists.

The office helps veterans find work and access treatment for mental health and issues like medals.

Want stories like this landing right in your inbox? Sign up for the daily PlymouthLive newsletter here

Addressing the issue in the Commons, Mr. Doogan (Angus) asked: Will the Prime Minister follow the lead of the SNPs and assure the House today that he will not allow this reduction in the UK funding for veterans?

Mr Johnson did not answer the question.

He replied: Not only was this the first government to create a veterans minister specifically responsible for dealing with veterans, not only have we invested in them, but we have also taken steps to protect our veterans from harm. armed forces against vexatious disputes pursued by the left. lawyers like that sitting less than a million miles from me today chasing them long after serving the Queen and the country and no new evidence has been provided.

We tried to protect them, we protected them and this party voted against.

The government has come under fire after its extensive defense review, which will see 10,000 fewer troops in the military.

It has also been reported that 400 roles will be removed from the Royal Marines although the Defense Ministry has insisted no decision has been made.

Mr Mercer pledged that Plymouth will remain the center of the country’s amphibious operations as a future commando force is formed.

The Chief of the Royal Navy, Admiral of the First Sea Lord, Tony Radakin, said that by the beginning of the 2030s the fleet should have at least 24 frigates and destroyers.

He added that the withdrawal of the Type 23 frigates HMS Montrose and HMS Monmouth would allow new ships to enter service more quickly.

Plymouth will welcome the new fleet of Type 26 frigates.

The submarine HMS Trenchant meanwhile returned to Plymouth for the last time before being decommissioned.

Main image shows Boris Johnson and Johnny Mercer on duty in 2019