Hundreds of Uyghurs protest against Chinese minister’s visit to Turkey





Istanbul (AFP) Nearly 1,000 Uyghurs gathered in Istanbul on Thursday as Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Turkish counterpart for talks that are expected to focus on coronavirus vaccines and the countries extradition treaty. Wang also met privately with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a visit to coincide with a spike in new viral infections that follows an easing of restrictions earlier this month. Turkey is using the CoronaVac jab from Chinese company Sinovac in its inoculation efforts and is negotiating new deliveries. But the country’s 50,000-strong Uyghur community fears that China may make new shipments dependent on Turkey’s ratification of an extradition treaty that the Beijing parliament approved at the end of the year. last. The two countries officially deny such a link and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu tweeted that he had “conveyed our sensitivity and thoughts on Uyghur Turks” to Wang. Turkey and China “will strengthen our cooperation on (the) fight against (the) pandemic”, as well as on vaccines, added Cavusoglu’s tweet. Protesters waved sky blue flags of the self-proclaimed Uyghur separatist state of East Turkestan as they gathered in Istanbul’s historic Old Town chanting “China, stop the genocide!” Turkish police forced a small group of protesters to leave the Chinese embassy in Ankara. Rights groups estimate that at least one million Uyghurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities have been held in camps spread across China’s vast northwestern region of Xinjiang. Beijing strongly denies these allegations and says it is organizing training and work programs to help eradicate extremism in the region. – ‘Frustrated’ – Uyghurs speak a Turkish language and have cultural ties with the predominantly Muslim but officially secular country that make it a prime destination to avoid persecution at home. “I am frustrated. Why is Turkey receiving the Chinese Foreign Minister?” protester Abdullatif Ragip told AFP. “They are doing a lot of harm in East Turkestan,” said the 62-year-old. Cavusoglu argued that Ankara’s ratification of the extradition agreement would not mean that it “will free the Uyghurs in China”. But Uyghurs in Turkey are urging Erdogan’s government to join a new wave of Western sanctions against Chinese officials for their actions in Xinjiang. Cavusoglu’s tweet said he and Wang “discussed (the) potential of economic cooperation” on the 50th anniversary of Ankara and Beijing establishing diplomatic ties. “We are afraid for the future,” protesters Rahile Seker said. “What will happen to our children? Turkey should open its eyes and stand with the innocent Uyghurs.” Protester Feyzullah Kaymak said Turkey should ask China’s foreign minister about what is going on in the camps. “We want Turkey to ask the Chinese Foreign Minister what is going on there … We want Turkey to raise its voice.” 2021 AFP

