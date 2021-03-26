Politics
Rejection of India resolution shows moral failure is Chicago City Council’s decision
I try not to contradict my printed colleagues. However, something has come out of Rummana Hussains’ otherwise flawless chronicle of her experience of anti-Muslim bigotry in India, and I must speak.
She expresses her disappointment to Chicago City Council for gutting its non-binding resolution decrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stoking the flames of Islamophobia and scapegoating minorities to distract the country from its real problems.
No argument there. But one sentence caught my attention like a hook:
City council is expected to vote next week on the drastically watered-down resolution, which will be a failure of character.
A character failure for her, or me, or your average person with a functional moral sense. But for Chicago City Council, this is not a failure of its character, but an expression of it. Who is they are.
Craven collapses when the moment calls for courage is a specialty of counseling, their move of choice. They will remove teeth from an ethics order, if that applies to themselves, faster than a dentist in Skid Row.
There are so many examples, space is limited and I hope you will forgive me for quickly going through a few.
This is the same organization that in 1971 refused to support a resolution against house fires. A black family had been set on fire from their house on the southwest side, and Ald. William Cousins presented a resolution disapproving of the practice. He lost, 34-13. The outcry was so big, Mayor Richard J. Daley later said, in a whisper of step, you are against the incendiary bombardments, then the resolution was adopted unanimously.
It was the body that couldn’t denounce police beating people in the streets, where the Rules Committee buried a resolution condemning the brutal crackdown on protesters during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Heck, in the 1930s , the council could not condemn Nazi Germany, while the city banned films drawing attention to the suffering of Jews there as anti-German propaganda.
So as not to fill in the breach of action column, let’s look at a situation where the board managed to offer its full condemnation of James Baldwins’ novel Another Country, which Wright Junior College put on a mandatory reading list in 1965.
There is a double error for the council to do what the local government should not be doing while simultaneously neglecting to do what it should. The Chicago Justice Project studied what was presented to the council’s committee on public safety from 2006 to 2009, and found that only 1% of it had anything to do with crime or violence, while 99 % were stunts like Ald. Ed Burkes Resolution (14th) do not to honor Prohibition Officer Eliot Ness.
Lest you think I’m focusing on rarities, remember: the central function of Chicago City Council is to approve anything the mayor wants approved, even if it’s misdirected (two words: parking meters ). In 1999, Professors Dick Simpson and Tom Carsey of the University of Illinois at Chicago reviewed the board for 40 years. (Simpson served two terms on the board in the 1970s, as an independent.)
So in the 40-year period from 1955 to 1995 we find in Chicago a dominant model of Rubber Stamp and Weak Rubber Stamp Councils, they concluded. None of these meet the standard of a representative legislative body in a deliberative democracy.
Has it improved? I checked with Simpson at UIC on Thursday. How would he characterize the board over the past quarter century?
If the mayor objects, council rejected it anyway, Simpson said.
Which begs the question: How does the board imagine they have the moral authority to get anyone to do anything? How can you even speak about mending the past when you can’t do the right thing now?
The space shrinks and I barely scratched the surface. I must say that the mistake of seeing the Council as an important source of action is common and forgivable. It makes more sense to see it as one of those tourist trap gold mine attractions, where kids are freed with shovels into a sandbox, looking for shiny prizes.
Sandbox? It’s too sweet. More like cat owners sifting through a well-used litter box and finding the expected nuggets.
Oh I almost forgot. After endlessly debating the non-binding resolution against religious hatred in India, holding meetings for months, making changes, trying to appease the Indian consulate here, the watered-down version was rejected. The past is a prologue.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]