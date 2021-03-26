Rejection of India resolution shows moral failure is Chicago City Council’s decision

I try not to contradict my printed colleagues. However, something has come out of Rummana Hussains’ otherwise flawless chronicle of her experience of anti-Muslim bigotry in India, and I must speak.

She expresses her disappointment to Chicago City Council for gutting its non-binding resolution decrying Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi stoking the flames of Islamophobia and scapegoating minorities to distract the country from its real problems.

No argument there. But one sentence caught my attention like a hook:

City council is expected to vote next week on the drastically watered-down resolution, which will be a failure of character.

A character failure for her, or me, or your average person with a functional moral sense. But for Chicago City Council, this is not a failure of its character, but an expression of it. Who is they are.

Craven collapses when the moment calls for courage is a specialty of counseling, their move of choice. They will remove teeth from an ethics order, if that applies to themselves, faster than a dentist in Skid Row.

There are so many examples, space is limited and I hope you will forgive me for quickly going through a few.

This is the same organization that in 1971 refused to support a resolution against house fires. A black family had been set on fire from their house on the southwest side, and Ald. William Cousins ​​presented a resolution disapproving of the practice. He lost, 34-13. The outcry was so big, Mayor Richard J. Daley later said, in a whisper of step, you are against the incendiary bombardments, then the resolution was adopted unanimously.

It was the body that couldn’t denounce police beating people in the streets, where the Rules Committee buried a resolution condemning the brutal crackdown on protesters during the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Heck, in the 1930s , the council could not condemn Nazi Germany, while the city banned films drawing attention to the suffering of Jews there as anti-German propaganda.

So as not to fill in the breach of action column, let’s look at a situation where the board managed to offer its full condemnation of James Baldwins’ novel Another Country, which Wright Junior College put on a mandatory reading list in 1965.

There is a double error for the council to do what the local government should not be doing while simultaneously neglecting to do what it should. The Chicago Justice Project studied what was presented to the council’s committee on public safety from 2006 to 2009, and found that only 1% of it had anything to do with crime or violence, while 99 % were stunts like Ald. Ed Burkes Resolution (14th) do not to honor Prohibition Officer Eliot Ness.

Lest you think I’m focusing on rarities, remember: the central function of Chicago City Council is to approve anything the mayor wants approved, even if it’s misdirected (two words: parking meters ). In 1999, Professors Dick Simpson and Tom Carsey of the University of Illinois at Chicago reviewed the board for 40 years. (Simpson served two terms on the board in the 1970s, as an independent.)

So in the 40-year period from 1955 to 1995 we find in Chicago a dominant model of Rubber Stamp and Weak Rubber Stamp Councils, they concluded. None of these meet the standard of a representative legislative body in a deliberative democracy.

Has it improved? I checked with Simpson at UIC on Thursday. How would he characterize the board over the past quarter century?

If the mayor objects, council rejected it anyway, Simpson said.

Which begs the question: How does the board imagine they have the moral authority to get anyone to do anything? How can you even speak about mending the past when you can’t do the right thing now?

The space shrinks and I barely scratched the surface. I must say that the mistake of seeing the Council as an important source of action is common and forgivable. It makes more sense to see it as one of those tourist trap gold mine attractions, where kids are freed with shovels into a sandbox, looking for shiny prizes.

Sandbox? It’s too sweet. More like cat owners sifting through a well-used litter box and finding the expected nuggets.

Oh I almost forgot. After endlessly debating the non-binding resolution against religious hatred in India, holding meetings for months, making changes, trying to appease the Indian consulate here, the watered-down version was rejected. The past is a prologue.