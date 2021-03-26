‘The Daily Show’ tries to determine if Donald Trump Jr even knows who his father is (video)





On Thursday, “The Daily Show” parodied “Unsolved Mysteries” to dive deep into an urgent and important question: Does Donald Trump Jr. have any idea who his father is?

The Bit – “Unsolved Mysteries: Maga Edition” – featured Roy Wood Jr. as the host and was inspired by several of Don Jr.’s recent appearances on Fox News where he complained or made accusations about it. prominent Democrats, and the things he mentioned apply a lot to his own father, Donald Trump, and even to himself.

The clip featured several examples. First, the time Don Jr. said to Sean Hannity, “I wish I was called Hunter Biden. I could go abroad, earn millions from my father’s presidency. I would be a really rich guy.

“He… knows who his father is, doesn’t he?” Wood asked. “Because it’s like the Kool-Aid Man complaining that other people crash through walls and leave Kool-Aid Man-sized holes.”

Then there was a clip from when Don Jr. said, “Whether it was a hunter, whether it was Joe Biden’s brother, whether it was his sister, they’ve all spent their entire lives enjoying the Joe Biden’s taxpayer-funded offices. This was followed by a clip of Don Jr. mocking Hunter Biden saying in part, “This is my son, these are all the jobs you’ve ever had.”

“Does Don Jr. think he got this job in the Trump organization because he wrote a good cover letter?” Wood asked. “Doesn’t Donald Trump Jr. know what the word ‘junior’ means?”

Stating that this could mean it’s possible Don Jr. doesn’t know Trump is his father, Wood presented evidence. “Investigators combed through the days of Don’s footage. Jr. and Donald together, but haven’t found a single hug, or even a loving look between the two, ”said Wood.

Further evidence: when Don Jr. said Biden was “potentially the most corrupt person” to ever run for president; when he said that Biden “can’t make a full sentence”; and the time he tweeted “it’s almost like the whole Biden family is one entity [sic] depends on whether Joe holds a public office. “

“If you have any information as to why Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t seem to realize his father is Donald Trump, please contact ‘Unsolved Mysteries,” Wood said. “Before I started complaining that Joe Biden is a racist tax evader who couldn’t even run a casino. You know it’s coming.

Watch the entire clip above.

