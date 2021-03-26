Politics
Why Chinas New Tech Exchange worries regulators: QuickTake
While China has some of the world’s largest tech companies, many of them are listed in the United States and Hong Kong. A trading platform opened in Shanghai two years ago made it easier for them to access finance at home. The Nasdaq-style SSE STAR marketplace has relatively relaxed listing and trading rules that have caught the attention of big names including Jack Ma’sAnt Group Co. andSemiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. But it also attracted a slew of other companies drawn by the prospect of easy liquidity, prompting regulators to tone down the frenzy in a broader effort to reduce risk in the financial system.
1. What is the STAR market?
This is “where the companies of the rising star cluster,” according to his website. Part of theShanghai Stock Exchange, it has a simplified system whereby tech companies and startups face less paperwork to get the sign of the sale of shares. The changes aim to reduce the wait time for approval to three months, compared to perhaps years on other Chinese stock markets. The new board also removed limits on pricing for initial public offerings and removed caps on day one trading earnings. To deter fraud, regulators have asked sponsoring brokerage firms to invest in the companies and lock in their capital for a set period of time. While unprofitable companies are allowed to get on the list, they must meet minimum requirements for market value, revenue, research and development, or cash flow.
2. What is the rationale?
Market watchers interpreted it as a gift to Shanghai from President Xi Jinping, who announced the plan in 2018, in line with his broader goal of strengthening the city’s status as a global financial center. It is also seen as an effort to stem the exodus from the mainland’s tech listings, especially as the Hong Kong stock exchange opens its doors more widely to these companies and the genre ofthe double-class lists that many of them prefer. This offers the government another way to engage investors in Xi’s goal of championing Chinese leadership in the tech sector, and another option for Chinese companies as the United States moves forward.new rules that could make it more difficult for some to list in New York.
3. What was the response?
Tradestarted with 25 companies on July 22, 2019 and was so frantic that stock prices rose an average of 140% that day. At the end of March 2021, more than 240 companies were listed with a combined market capitalization of 3.17 trillion yuan ($ 486 billion), mostly small and medium enterprises. Some IPOs have worked well; Minimum wagejumped over 200% when it debuted in July 2020, a month laterCanSino Biologics Inc. initiallyincreased by 127%. That same year, the relaxed rules were extended to the ChiNext Exchange in Shenzhen, which has more than 760 members, most of them small tech companies with a track record of profitability at the time of listing.
4. Why such a frenzy?
The high valuations could be due to theherd behavior of Chinese retail (individual) investors, who tend to rush to the next big theme, as well as so-called unicorns due to their relative scarcity. Most of the STAR card listings are in hot industries including semiconductors and healthcare. It also shows what happens when IPOs have no cap on valuations and new stocks have no limits on price movements for the first five days. Meanwhile, a rising tide lifts all boats as central bank-fed liquidity led to a large market rally, with many retail investors diverting bank savings and fixed-income investments to stocks. The nation has seen some of the world’s largest stock bubbles in recent years, repeatedly testing theability to manage the market.
5. So are you all right?
Not exactly. The tideturned to Chinese equities this year, as concerns over tightening monetary policy replaced optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery. Chinese regulators are now looking to ward off some of the more mediocre companies that have rushed to take advantage of lax surveillance and high valuations to raise funds. TheThe China Securities Regulatory Commission was planning in Marchstricter rules that would require companies to prove their technological skills in order to qualify. Plans byGeely Automobile Holdings Ltd. has alreadyhit a snag because of this. Of the 84 companies that withdrew mainland IPO applications in the first quarter of 2021, the most since 2018, 28 of them were targeting the STAR market, 48 for ChiNext, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
6. What about Ant?
The changes would also raise the bar for fintech companies like Ant, which was forced tosuspend its listing in November after the Chinese government suddenly imposed new rules on its consumer credit business – part of a larger programmaster the country’s tech giants. Xi administration particularly concerned about eradicationsystemic risks – such as uncontrolled growth in consumer debt – in part to ensure financial stability and Communist Party dominance.
7. So how is the pipeline going?
Some analysts believe the large number of tech startups in China will maintain demand for STAR consulting. The combined revenue of 148,600 tech companies in Beijing’s Haidian District is expected to exceed 2 trillion yuan ($ 306 billion) last year, according toMinsheng Securities Co.’s accounting firm Deloitte has forecast that 150 to 180 shares will be added to the STAR market in 2021, raising around 300 billion yuan.
8. How were tech stocks traded?
Besides ChiNext, there is the National Equities Exchange and Quotations, or NEEQ, in Beijing. The NEEQ sets its rating bar much lower than the ChiNext, without any requirement for profitability, for example. It is the largest over-the-counter market in China with over 9,000 companies, but turnover is tiny. Retail investors must have at least 5 million yuan in securities assets to participate.
9. What happened to the last big thing, CDRs?
A test program in 2018 aimed to attract big tech companies with Chinese certificates of deposit, or CDRs, that would allow domestic investors to hold Chinese stocks listed overseas. But the first expressions of interest from people likeAli Baba,JD.com andXiaomi did not translate into action. In 2019, the government announced an exemption from certain taxes for CDR investors to encourage participation. In January 2021,Lenovo Group Ltd. announceda plan to sell CDR shares on the STAR market,followed by Alibaba-backed artificial intelligence start-up, Megvii Technology Ltd.
The reference shelf
– With the help of Ken Wang, Amanda Wang, Mengchen Lu, Lucille Liu, Evelyn Yu, Jun Luo and Benjamin Robertson
