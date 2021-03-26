Politics
Rizieq compares the Petamburan case with the Jokowi crowd
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
The defendant in the Petamburan mob case, Rizieq Shihab, considered that he had not been the victim of injustice concerning the treatment of violations of the health protocol against the corona virus (Covid-19) that had been committed by those closest to President Joko Widodo.
This is contained in the exception or objection note received CNNIndonesia.com of Rizieq’s avocado, Friday (26/3). Rizieq’s lawyer said the exception had been read directly by Rizieq during the trial on Friday (3/26).
Rizieq, in his exception note, said the police and the prosecutor’s office had turned a blind eye and allowed various events that invited crowds to violate health protocols.
“It is an open secret which is observed and known by all levels of society that the various crowd violations and provocations committed by people close to Jokowi have been authorized by the authorities and even justified,” Rizieq said. .
Rizieq then clarified that the authorities had tolerated several mob events perpetrated by those closest to Jokowi. One of them was the crowd led by Jokowi’s children and son-in-law at Pilkada 2020 in Solo and Medan.
President Joko Widodo’s son Gibran Rakabuming Raka is known to run for mayor of the Pilkada Solo 2020. While Jokowi’s son-in-law Bobby Nasution also raced in the Medan Pilkada 2020.
“They have committed dozens of gossip violations, but they have not been prosecuted by the police or the prosecution. Is it because they are the president’s family that they are protected from the law? ” Rizieq said.
Rizieq also mentioned that the event attended by PT Pertamina President-Commissioner Basuki Tjahaja Purnama or Ahok and artist Raffi Ahmad some time ago violated health protocols.
In fact, Rizieq said, the investigation into Ahok cs’ alleged violation of health protocol had been stopped by police.
“Why ?! Is it because they’re friends of the president, so they can’t be sued?” Rizieq said.
Not only that, Rizieq also mentioned that the Extraordinary Congress of the Democratic Party (KLB) held some time ago in Deli Serdang in North Sumatra also caused crowds and violated health protocols.
In fact, he says, the event sparked clashes that disrupted public order in Deli Serdang.
“It turns out that once again the police and the prosecutor gave up. Is it because the perpetrator is a person in the presidential palace, which makes him super immune to the law?” Rizieq said.
Finally, Rizieq also mentioned that President Jokowi also hosted an event at NTT on February 23, 2021, which provoked a crowd of thousands without strict health protocols.
Rizieq also said some people said the crowd was in fact turned away by police. In fact, he said, the National Police Headquarters immediately declared that there had been no violation of the provocative activity.
“Is it because the perpetrator is a president, so it is permissible to break the law that millions of people openly witness through the media?” Rizieq said.
Rizieq had previously been accused of inciting the public to violate the health quarantine by attending Prophet Muhammad SAW’s birthday and his daughter’s wedding in Petamburan, central Jakarta, during the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19 ).
The prosecutor indicted Rizieq with five alternative charges, including article 160 of the penal code and article 99 of law n ° 6 of 2018 on health quarantine, article 55 paragraph (1) of the 1st penal code.
Then article 216 paragraph (1) of the penal code in conjunction with article 55 paragraph (1) 1 of the penal code, and / or the third article 93 of law n ° 6 of 2018 relating to sanitary quarantine in connection with article 55 paragraph (1) 1 of the Criminal Code.
