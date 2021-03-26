PML-N welcomes the reinstatement of mayors





RAWALPINDI:

Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers in Rawalpindi were delighted with the Supreme Court’s decision to restore local organs in the Punjab and celebrated the return of Mayor Sardar Naseem Khan to his seat.

Garlands of flowers and sweets poured into Naseem’s office as many union council presidents and vice-presidents also came to celebrate the overturning of the PTI government’s decision to liquidate local bodies before the end of the term.

Around 58,000 representatives of local organizations in Punjab were sent to pack their bags in 2019 after the governor signed the Punjab Local Government Bill 2019.

The PTI government had abolished the local organ system by notification and empowered commissioners and deputy commissioners to run municipal and metropolitan corporations.

Addressing the ceremony to congratulate the reinstatement of local elected bodies, PML-N MP Tahir Aurangzeb said PML-N appreciated the SC’s decision. “The government of the day ambushed democracy by abolishing local bodies with a notification, without taking the parliament and elected representatives of the people in confidence,” he said.

The lawmaker said the government was upset because the PML-N had won all local organs in the province, including in Rawalpindi, from where Naseem was elected mayor without opposition. Mayor Naseem said he was grateful to Allah Almighty and SC’s decision.

“I was a soldier of Nawaz Sharif even before I became mayor and I will always be his soldier even after the restoration of the local bodies,” Naseem said.

The mayor added that the PTI government abolished local bodies overnight and crushed public office.

All elected members of local bodies challenged the PTI government’s orders in court and justice prevailed. “Today, by the grace of Allah Almighty, justice has prevailed and the tyrannical government of Imran Khan has a red face,” the mayor told a cheering crowd.

He also said that all elected officials will once again try to meet the demands of the people for municipal services.

Naseem added that public development projects had been damaged by the inactivation of local bodies, however, efforts would be made to resume the journey at the same pace. MPA Zaibun Nisa Awan, Haji Omar Farooq and others have also addressed this function.

PML-N scanned the latest local government polls in December 2016. However, with the change of federal and provincial government in 2018, local government representatives supported by PML-N experienced problems releasing funds. Finally, the whole system was closed at once.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 26, 2021.

