Visit to Bangladesh: Prime Minister Modi uses new Boeing VVIP aircraft for the first time on overseas trip





The B777 aircraft, which carries the registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew from Delhi to Dhaka on Friday on a new bespoke VVIP aircraft, using it for the first time while traveling overseas. The Prime Minister pays a two-day visit to Bangladesh. India and Bangladesh are currently celebrating the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 War Victory. India defeated Pakistan in December 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The B777 aircraft, which carries the registration number VT-ALW, was delivered by Boeing to the Indian government in October last year. The plane, which has the call sign AI1 or Air India One, took off from Delhi around 8 a.m. and landed at Dhaka airport around 10:30 a.m. on Friday, government officials said. Another bespoke B777 aircraft, with registration number VT-ALV, was also delivered by the US aviation giant to the Indian government in October last year. The two bespoke planes are to fly only the president, vice president and prime minister of the country. These two aircraft were part of Air India’s commercial fleet for a few months in 2018 before being returned to Boeing for an upgrade for VVIP travel. B777 aircraft are equipped with state-of-the-art missile defense systems called large-aircraft infrared countermeasures and self-protection suites. PTI DSP NSD NSD To close

