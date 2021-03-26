Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he wants Cornwall Council to be Tory ahead of G7

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants Cornwall Council to be Tory-controlled in time for the G7.
With local elections due on May 6, the Prime Minister recorded a video message to Conservative advisers for the launch of their manifesto.
Mr Johnson explained how he wanted to ensure County Hall is run by the Tories before he arrives in Carbis Bay in June for the G7 summit.
He said: “We are the largest group in the council but, as you know, the council is led by a coalition of Lib Dems and others.
To be clear, we want Conservative advice everywhere. But we obviously want a conservative council at the time of the G7 in Carbis Bay in June. “
The Prime Minister said if they took control the Tories would shut down the Cornwall Council office in Brussels.
He said, “The Cornwall Conservatives will spend your money wisely and support the priorities of the people here.
They will close the council office in Brussels, saving 50,000 a year. And they have a plan for the new homes that will focus on local needs and affordability, while ensuring that Cornwall retains its unique and stunning beauty.
The Cornwall Tories have a plan to support businesses and encourage new businesses, linked to the support they will give to the green economy and the huge opportunities for Cornwall spaceport and the UK space sector as a whole.
And of course the Cornish Tories will put our environment at the heart of all their decisions.
I can’t wait to be back in your part of the world soon.
And let me say it loud and clear: support your local Tories on May 6 and let’s build better in Cornwall.
As part of their manifesto for the May election, the Conservative group launched a six point plan for Cornwall:
- close the council office in Brussels saving 50,000 each year
- enable sectors like new green technologies and space to thrive – boost the economy, support businesses and entrepreneurs
- introduce more 20mph speed limit zones, where there is strong local public support
- reinstate community recycling bins, where local communities request them
- prioritize housing for local people, to allow them to stay in the community they grew up in, with a focus on local needs rather than large developments in the countryside
- reduce unacceptable delays in the assessment process for children with additional needs.
Linda Taylor, leader of the Conservative group at Cornwall Council, said: “I am proud to present our Conservative plan for Cornwall, but this is not our plan, it is your plan, a plan for every resident and business in this amazing place we call home.
“We will never forget that the money spent by the council is your money. Over the past eight years, Liberal Democrats and Independents have not wasted an opportunity to waste your money on their foolish schemes and plans for vanity.
“Despite Brexit, the Lib Dems and their friends who run County Hall seem determined to have more positive relations with EU countries than their government, and their agenda for the past four years has put them at odds with the locals squarely. from Cornwall.
“Make no mistake, Cornwall Council needs a Tory change vote on May 6th.”
