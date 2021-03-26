Cyprus says EU is too easy on Turkey, but won’t block report | cyprus, politics

BRUSSELS – After initially not raising objections, the Cypriot government said that a draft report prepared for the European Union on how to deal with Turkish provocations, including the drilling of energy off the coast of the island, was “totally unacceptable”.

In reports, Kathimerini and the Reuters news agency said that while the report indicated that the EU should keep economic sanctions on the table if Turkey did not cooperate, Cyprus was not happy with the overall tone of submission.

Reluctant to confront Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for fear of unleashing on the bloc, mainly through Greece and its islands, more refugees and migrants who have traveled to Turkey to flee war, conflict and economic hardship in their home country, the EU has instead offered rewards and incentives. , mixed with threats.

Turkey is a key trading partner of the EU and Germany, home to 2.774 million people of Turkish descent and an arms supplier to Turkey, has reportedly blocked any possibility of sanctions.

“Strengthening our already substantial economic ties is another win-win situation for both parties … At the heart of this would be the modernization and widening of the scope of the current EU-Turkey customs union,” said said EU foreign affairs chief Josep. Borrell and the European Commission.

The report also said Turkey deserves more financial support to welcome millions of Syrian refugees, as well as visa-free travel to the EU, greater diplomatic contacts and an expanded customs union.

This would essentially reward Turkey for defying the EU and its provocations against Greece and Cyprus, but neither would attempt to veto the report or its conclusions, leaving their objections empty.

The EU has already provided 3 billion euros ($ 3.54 billion) to Turkey to contain 4.4 million refugees and migrants, but it has not been said whether an additional 3 billion euros pledged would be disbursed or whether it should be taken into account.

The EU urged Turkey, which jailed dozens of journalists, to respect human rights, but failed to push Turkey to completely withdraw from drilling in Cypriot waters as President Nicos Anastasiades wanted .

The EU says Turkey, under a largely suspended 2016 swap deal, is to take back 1,500 refugees and migrants from the Greek islands, sent there by human traffickers Turkey left behind. operate.

“The refugee situation in Turkey continues to deteriorate, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession. Therefore, continued EU support will be needed over the next few years, ”the report said, indicating that Erdogan would get much of what he demanded, giving up next to nothing in return.

In December 2020, EU leaders proposed asset freezes and travel bans for Turkey’s “unauthorized drilling activities” for natural gas in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean, but did not penalized only two executives of the Turkish national oil company.

The report says a sliding scale of sanctions, to be used only as leverage, could include punitive measures against individuals, going into important sectors such as energy and tourism, the reports added.

Targeting tourism, which accounts for up to 12% of Turkey’s economy, appears to be a new threat from the EU which has spoken out against Erdogan’s authoritarian regime in words but has done nothing to stop it except freeze an application to join the bloc, which has been in existence since 2005.

“If Turkey did not move forward constructively in developing a true partnership with the EU, it should be clear that this would have political and economic consequences,” he said, repeating a long series of similar threats that were never carried out, Erdogan said. would proceed in any case with the drilling.