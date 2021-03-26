Politics
Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Narendra Modi, Amit Shah Will Choose Assam CM, Lobbying Has No Value
Sarma also called the contest between the BJP and congressional-led alliances a conflict of civilization between the state’s Assamese and Muslim cultures.
Guwahati: BJP chief Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday that any “lobbying” in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi or Interior Minister Amit Shah was of no value and that he would abide by their decision as to whether if the outgoing chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, he or a third person will lead the alliance decision if he retains power in Assam.
Considered highly likely for the post of chief minister after the BJP decided not to nominate its candidate for the first seat, Sarma also framed the electoral competition between the saffron cartel and the Congress-AIUDF alliance as part of the “conflict of civilization” between the Assamese cultures and “Miya” in the state.
Congress, then the Assam Students Union and Asom Gana Paris had fought to save that identity earlier, and now the BJP is fighting to protect indigenous culture, he said.
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal symbolizes civilizational conflict, he said PTI in an interview, adding that this fight has been going on in Assam since the time of the struggle between Congress and the Muslim League in the 1930s, and that the Assamese people must continue to fight to maintain their living space, otherwise they it will be “devoured”.
Asked about the BJP’s decision not to screen any CM candidates, Sarma said only central management could answer questions about it and noted that he had announced that he would not challenge the assembly polls to dispel any confusion as to his search for the first seat, but changed his mind. after the party tells him so.
When asked about his main ministerial ambition, he said: “What difference does it make even though I have ambitions. If the prime minister and Amit bhai decide that I will not be (CM), can I become one? “You don’t think about things that bring no benefit. Ultimately I have to follow what the PM and Amit bhai decide. I have to do what they say without asking myself questions. So why should I? think about it.
“Any lobbying in front of the Prime Minister and Amit bhai is of no value. They know everyone and have everyone’s horoscope. If they feel that Himanta Biswa Sarma is the right man for it. Assam, they will give it to me, if they think Sarbananda Sonowal is the right man, they will give it to him, or if they feel that both are not good, let’s bring another person. me if it’s good even if me or Sarbananda Sonowal keeps thinking or gives thousands of interviews to the press. “
The BJP-led NDA, which won 86 seats in the 126-member assembly in 2016, will improve its tally “marginally” and the Saffron party “significantly” as it fights more seats this time around, he added. .
The Congress-AIDUF alliance may cost the BJP around six seats in lower and central Assam, but the opposition will lose more seats in the upper and northern areas of the state because people are “crazy” about it. ‘prevent Ajmal from gaining power, he said.
Sarma has been a member of the State Assembly since 2001 and left Congress in 2015 to join the BJP. He is considered the most powerful minister in the government led by Sonowal and someone who played an important role in the rise of the Saffron Party throughout the northeast region.
He claimed that he and Sonowal have the best relationship and talk every morning.
Targeting his old party, he said Congress was no longer a cohesive organization, and said the election would mark the party’s “final descent” whose footprint has shrunk considerably in recent years.
“Many members of Congress meet me at my house. The party has sold all of its A plus seats (having a high probability of winning). I can say that officially because that’s what people will say after the ballot box,” he said. Sarma asserted.
Congress will lose six to seven of its strong seats due to its alliance with Ajmal, and cited the example of the siege of Nazira where, he suggested, opposition leader Debabrata Saikia, son of the former Chief Minister Hiteswar Saikia, could lose.
Sarma said if Congress had announced the alliance after the first phase, when the ballot would be held in 47 seats with a relatively small Muslim population, then it would have been a whole different ball game.
Targeting Ajmal, he said, “Ajmal symbolizes civilizational conflict. The Ajmal era will be over tomorrow and another Ajmal will come. This fight will continue in Assam. It is a question of identity. We must continue to fight. You have to see this regardless of what’s going on between the right and the left in India, it’s a completely different phenomenon that has nothing to do with national politics.
“In Assam, you cannot avoid these fights. Our cultures are different and reconciliation is not easily possible.”
“Miya” in Assam is a benchmark for most Bengali-speaking Muslims, who have a significant presence in 30 to 40 assembly seats in the state. Ajmal, a member of Lok Sabha, enjoys considerable influence in the community and is accused by the BJP of protecting Bangladeshi infiltrators and of pushing its cultural and political agenda on the back of an increase in their numbers over the decades.
Ajmal has often accused the BJP of pushing a false story against him, alleging that the Saffron party was doing it to polarize voters.
While identity is a key element for the BJP, the party also relies heavily on the development work undertaken by its government in the state, Sarma said, adding that Congress could not counter his rhetoric by asking questions. on roads and schools as they were built in. large numbers too.
The government of Assam COVID-19[female[feminine The management and its Orunodoi welfare program under which 22 lakh disadvantaged women receive Rs 830 per month has captured people’s imaginations, he said. The BJP has promised to increase the amount to Rs 3,000 and bring 30 lakh women back under its fold if it is again elected to power.
Three-phase assembly ballots in Assam will take place on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2, at the same time as those of four other assemblies of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry.
