The K-Electric agreement may have problems





ISLAMABAD:

A close associate of the Prime Minister intervened in the K-Electric deal which could lead to another controversy.

Different circles claim that the intervention of the Prime Minister’s close associate, who previously held various positions at K-Electric, could derail the progress made so far in resolving the debt and receivables dispute between Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), National Transmission and Expatch. Company (NTDC), Ministry of Finance and K-Electric.

The problem, which potentially erodes the financial viability of public and private sector entities and dates back almost a decade, recently evolved into a resolution on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s intervention.

Yet just as the arbitration process was starting to gain momentum, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on energy Tabish Gauhar wrote a letter to the Privatization Commission, highlighting objections to the mandate. Arbitration (TDR) under review.

Gauhar, who was the former chairman and chief executive of the power company, said earlier that he had steered clear of the arbitration process due to his previous affiliation with K-Electric, this which could create a conflict of interest. SAPM had also recently denounced its previous position on the commercial load shedding policy that had been launched during his tenure at K-Electric.

Beyond the obvious conflict of interest, the timing of Gauhar’s intervention may also indicate a calculated intention to hamper progress by the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy and the Privatization Commission in making in the face of growing circular debt and the proposed sale of the majority of K-Electric. participation in Shanghai Electric Power (SEP).

Gauhar’s letter comes just after a two-day visit by Saudi business tycoon Sheikh Abdulaziz Hamad Aljomaih, who is part of the K-Electric consortium and has a majority stake in the utility.

Aljomaih held meetings with Prime Minister Khan as well as President Arif Alvi, Minister of Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister of Privatization Mohammad Mian Soomro and Minister of Energy Omar Ayub Khan to seek resolution of issues hampering the sale of K-Electric to SEP.

In a TV interview, Aljomaih praised the Pakistani government’s assurances to speed up approvals and resolve issues that were undermining K-Electric’s financial viability and affecting Karachi’s growth prospects, including the payment of nearly Rs280 billion unpaid royalties to K-Electric and the acquisition from SEP of 66% of K-Electric’s shares.

The visit appeared to galvanize the so far slow progress with knowledgeable sources revealing: “Meetings are being held almost daily to ensure consensus from all parties, especially in light of the prime minister’s personal oversight.

However, Gauhar, in the letter, said that with reference to the “Principles of Equity and Justice”, if Pakistan’s laws were inherently based on these principles, there should be no legal need to specifically mention them. twice in the ToRs and if they were not, what is the implication of a conflict between these “principles” and the specific applicable clauses of the underlying contract (s) and the law?

Regarding the “cost of funds”, it was stated that from CAPP’s perspective, the only applicable cost of funds is the default interest formula set out in its power purchase agreement with K -Electric, otherwise we would be debating the actual federal cost of borrowing for FRPs, Sukukes, etc., which are often used to pay CAPP subsequent payments to various PPIs (including late interest ).

“If we open up this Pandora’s Box, we might as well look at the actual cost of funds from PPIs versus the default interest they contractually charge and receive from CAPP under their power purchase agreements.” (CAE) respective.

Regarding “the adjustment”, he pointed out that the amount determined by the arbitrator as owed by K-Electric to CAPP should only be charged to the amount of the differential tariff subsidy (TDS) (due by the Ministry of Finance to K-Electric) as per express provision of the PPA. “It cannot be against the debts of the KWSB which could very well be the responsibility of the government of Sindh according to the recent observations of the Supreme Court”.

On the “amount of compensation, if any, payable by the Ministry of Finance to K-Electric for deferred payment of differential tariff subsidies”, the arbitrator must also report on the various actions and political choices of K-Electric to the in recent years, for example, to appeal, challenge, including in court, against the multi-year tariff determination of the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) which has led, among other things, to delay the crystallization of its TDS claims with from the Ministry of Finance, leading to the delay or non-payment of K-Electric contributions to CAPP and the resulting accumulation of circular debt.

SAPM’s response on energy was expected until this story was filed.

Posted in The Express Tribune on March 26, 2021.

