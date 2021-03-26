PM Modi arrives in Bangladesh for first overseas visit since Covid-19 outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived on Friday for a two-day visit to Bangladesh during which he will attend the celebrations of the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence, the centenary of the birth of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and hold talks .

Prime Minister Modi will also hold restricted and delegation-level talks with his counterpart and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

PM Modi is visiting Bangladesh on his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

India and Bangladesh to sign at least 5 MoUs

India and Bangladesh are expected to sign at least five Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the country.

“The number of MOUs could be more or less, but five more (the instruments will likely be signed),” Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

The two countries were still in negotiations on the number of memoranda of understanding to be signed after Prime Minister Modi’s bilateral meeting with his counterpart Hasina on Saturday.

The prime minister announced on Thursday that he would hold substantive talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart during the visit, as he welcomed his first overseas tour after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic is in a friendly neighboring country with which India has deep ties.

“Our partnership with Bangladesh is an important pillar of our Neighborhood First Policy, and we are determined to deepen and diversify it further. We will continue to support Bangladesh’s remarkable development journey, under the dynamic leadership. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, ”Modi tweeted ahead of his visit.

Prime Minister Modi wrote that he looks forward to remembering the life and ideals of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and celebrating 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War, as well as our diplomatic relations.