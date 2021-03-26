Joe Biden holds his first solo press conference and talks about border issues between China and the United States and Mexico

US President Joe Biden held his first solo press conference Thursday afternoon at the White House. President Biden took longer than his predecessors to officially address the press, but he has been breaking news on several issues. His last four predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, had their first press briefings during the first two months of their oval tenure. Biden, on the other hand, only has occasional limited conversation briefings.

President Biden said there was a need to change Senate rules that would allow bills to pass with fewer votes, as it may be necessary for him to achieve some of the goals. He said: If there’s a complete lockdown and chaos, as a result of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about. He further added, I want to get things done. I want them to be done according to what we promised the American people. I’ll say something outrageous: I’ve never been particularly poor at figuring out how to get things done in the United States Senate.

Mexican-American border issue

Pressed several times on the situation on the US-Mexico border, Biden has promised better media access to the camps, once his administration has better management. It also ensured improvements to the nations immigration system. He said, I can’t guarantee it would solve everything, but I can guarantee it would make things better.

200 million vaccines in the first 100 days

He opened the press conference by setting an ambitious goal of administering 200 million COVID vaccines in his first 100 days in office. He said, I know it’s ambitious, twice our original target. But no other country in the world has even come close. Not even close to what we’re doing. I believe we can do it. Its original goal was to administer 100 million shots in its first 100 days.

President Xi Jinping has no democratic bone in his body

He vowed that China’s ambition to become the richest and most powerful country in the world would not materialize under my leadership. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping does not have a democratic bone in his body as he talks about holding China accountable for following the rules. He’s one of the people, like Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future, Biden said. He remembers having a two-hour phone conversation with Xi when the Chinese leader called him after he won the election. He said he made it clear to Xi that he anticipates fierce competition with China.

(Image credits: AP)