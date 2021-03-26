Politics
Joe Biden holds his first solo press conference and talks about border issues between China and the United States and Mexico
US President Joe Biden held his first solo press conference Thursday afternoon at the White House. President Biden took longer than his predecessors to officially address the press, but he has been breaking news on several issues. His last four predecessors, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, had their first press briefings during the first two months of their oval tenure. Biden, on the other hand, only has occasional limited conversation briefings.
President Biden said there was a need to change Senate rules that would allow bills to pass with fewer votes, as it may be necessary for him to achieve some of the goals. He said: If there’s a complete lockdown and chaos, as a result of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about. He further added, I want to get things done. I want them to be done according to what we promised the American people. I’ll say something outrageous: I’ve never been particularly poor at figuring out how to get things done in the United States Senate.
Mexican-American border issue
Pressed several times on the situation on the US-Mexico border, Biden has promised better media access to the camps, once his administration has better management. It also ensured improvements to the nations immigration system. He said, I can’t guarantee it would solve everything, but I can guarantee it would make things better.
200 million vaccines in the first 100 days
He opened the press conference by setting an ambitious goal of administering 200 million COVID vaccines in his first 100 days in office. He said, I know it’s ambitious, twice our original target. But no other country in the world has even come close. Not even close to what we’re doing. I believe we can do it. Its original goal was to administer 100 million shots in its first 100 days.
President Xi Jinping has no democratic bone in his body
He vowed that China’s ambition to become the richest and most powerful country in the world would not materialize under my leadership. He said Chinese President Xi Jinping does not have a democratic bone in his body as he talks about holding China accountable for following the rules. He’s one of the people, like Putin, who thinks autocracy is the wave of the future, Biden said. He remembers having a two-hour phone conversation with Xi when the Chinese leader called him after he won the election. He said he made it clear to Xi that he anticipates fierce competition with China.
(Image credits: AP)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]