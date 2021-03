Boris Johnson’s former aide behind ‘smear campaign’ against Sadiq Khan

Sadiq Khan is targeted by an online “ smear campaign ” by a former aide to Boris Johnson, Labor has said. Deputy leader Angela Rayner pointed to a clip online, which she said amounted to “dirty underhand tactics to try to smear Sadiq Khan”. And she called on her conservative rival, Shaun Bailey, to “immediately distance himself from these dirty tactics and demand an end to this obscure campaign.” The threatening attack announcement, which appeared on Facebook and YouTube, asks: “Do you want to use your vote to stop Sadiq Khan from ruining our city?” He goes on to show the Mayor of London looking at the camera angrily and names him “Sadiq Aman Khan”.

(Image: PA)

Nigel Farage retweeted the clip last week, and it is believed to have been shown to users on Facebook over half a million times. According to the Guardian, the clip was published under the banner of the “Fair Tax Campaign,” which is run by former Johnson aide Alex Crowley. The Mirror revealed last month that Mr Crowley’s campaign group spent more than 63,000 on around 100 anti-Jeremy Corbyn ads ahead of the 2019 general election. In 2019, it was reported that Mr Crowley, who left No 10 just a month before the election was called, had been working on a popular fake campaign for a no-deal Brexit. The Guardian reported that Mr Crowley oversaw the Facebook Mainstream Network campaign alongside employees of the lobbying firm led by Sir Lynton Crosby, the Australian political strategist who helped run three Conservative general election campaigns. In November 2019, one of the Fair Tax Campaign ads was banned by Facebook, after the campaign failed to correctly declare it as a political message. Approached by the Mirror, Mr. Crowley did not deny being behind the campaign. He said: “The only publicity Labor should worry about is what the Khans’ record of complete failure in London says about their ability to govern.”







