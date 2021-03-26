EU leaders seize Turkey’s olive branch





EU leaders offered more refugee aid and customs benefits to Turkey during a video summit also attended by US President Joe Biden.

The European Commission was to propose “continued funding for Syrian refugees in Turkey,” they said, after having already spent 6 billion euros on the program.

And “the European Union is ready to engage with Turkey in a progressive, proportionate and reversible manner,” they added on Thursday March 25, referring to the modernization of an EU-Turkey customs union. They praised the fact that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had changed his ways. “We welcome the recent de-escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean through the cessation of illegal drilling activities, the resumption of bilateral talks between Greece and Turkey and the upcoming negotiations on the Cyprus problem,” they said, referring to an old frozen conflict between Greece and Turkey. Turkey and Cyprus. But the EU also threatened to “use the instruments and options at its disposal to defend its interests” if Erdoğan returned to bad form. The EU’s sanctions options include blacklisting Turkish officials and entities and economic strikes, such as banning tourist services in Turkey, according to an internal document viewed by EUobserver. The newspaper also said that Turkey should make a “concrete” move to bring back 1,450 refugees who have passed through Greece to get the ball rolling on the new agenda. “We really hope that it will be possible to improve relations with Turkey, but at the same time … it is important for Turkey to keep a positive behavior, a moderate behavior,” the president of Turkey told reporters Thursday. Council of the EU, Charles Michel. He and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen have vowed not to throw human rights in Turkey under the bus for strategic reasons. “The rule of law and democracy are absolutely essential to any dialogue we have with Turkey,” said Michel. Von der Leyen “lamented” that Turkey recently withdrew from an international treaty to end violence against women, but caught fire in Ankara noting that some EU states did not still hadn’t joined him either. “We call on all member states of the European Union to ratify the convention,” she said, referring to Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom. Slovakia. The EU summit, which focused on vaccines, had a feel-good factor as US President Joe Biden briefly joined the video talks. It was the first time that a US president had done so in 11 years and it marked a symbolic return to the good old days after the turbulent years of Biden’s predecessor, anti-EU Donald Trump. “America is back. And we’re glad you’re back,” Michel said in his opening speech to a smiling Biden onscreen. “What we are seeing is [that] the values ​​of democracy and the rule of law are threatened again, ”Michel later told reporters, after the EU and the United States recently imposed new sanctions on human rights. man to China and Russia. “More than ever, the United States and the European Union have a responsibility towards the generations to come,” added Michel. A White House statement said Biden “has expressed a desire to work together on common foreign policy interests, including China and Russia.” But Thursday’s smiles masked some points of disagreement. On Wednesday, the United States threatened to use sanctions against EU companies if they complete a Russian gas pipeline to Germany called Nord Stream 2. He is also wary of an EU investment pact with China, his growing rival superpower. Merkel’s “ sovereignty ” However, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was “a lot of commonality that we want to cultivate” with the United States, listing relations with China, Russia and Turkey. But she also said the EU should be free to forge an independent US policy on trade with China. “It’s not just about economic interests, but also respecting what we also call European sovereignty … we also have our own interests,” she said. “There is a greater premium than ever since I got involved in these issues, to find ways to work together again,” also said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was in Brussels on Thursday, after to have met the Belgian Minister of Foreign Affairs. Sophie Wilmès. “A basic principle of the Biden-Harris administration is to consult with our friends [in the EU], early and often, ”he added, referring to US Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos