Prime Minister Imran to reshuffle cabinet next Monday





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to announce a cabinet reshuffle as early as next Monday, potentially replacing several ministers and taking on new faces, as he would not be happy with the performance of some key ministers and has already said only these will remain in the country . cabinet that can deliver.

Although he tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, the Prime Minister has held various meetings, gauged the performance of ministers, deliberated on the exchange of portfolios of several members of the cabinet, reflected on the names of the new ones. legislators who must be included in the cabinet. and, finally, wondered who will be replaced.

Read: ‘Cabinet reshuffle’ on the cards

“The Prime Minister will announce the changes to the federal cabinet by next Monday,” Senator Shibli Faraz told the Express Tribune. The senator said discussions were still ongoing as to who the wallet should be replaced by whom and why. “Performance is the parameter,” he said, adding that the potential was the other factor.

Faraz, who held the portfolio of the Information Ministry before the end of his term as senator and after being sworn in again to be elected earlier, said the prime minister also decided to give new ones a chance. faces.

“Three to four new people are expected to receive portfolios at the minister of state level,” Faraz said, adding that legislators in the assembly will likely have a chance. He refrained from revealing the names, saying the prime minister would do so by next Monday.

On March 1, it was reported that the federal cabinet was due to undergo a reshuffle after the long-awaited Senate elections.

Party sources had revealed that performance and delivery were the only things the prime minister was interested in as he felt exhausted from hearing excuse after excuse and projects suffered undue delays in completion for one reason or another. for a long period.

“It is time to deliver and the Prime Minister has this awareness,” revealed a key federal minister, asking for anonymity. “Frustration is growing within party circles and the Prime Minister firmly believes that ministers must start acting without making excuses,” said the minister.

“The threshold for staying in the cabinet is performance,” the minister said, adding that “heads will roll after the Senate elections”.

The reshuffle likely comes against a backdrop of declining popularity of the ruling party, performance in by-elections, and retreat from opposition parties and voters expressing disapproval of the government’s economic policies.

Between the Senate elections and the next cabinet reshuffle, the political scenario has changed as even the prime minister had to take a vote of confidence from the National Assembly after incumbent finance minister Abdul Hafeez Shaikh lost the seat of the federal capital in the Senate. elections to the co-candidate of the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) – ex-PM Yousaf Raza Gilani, despite a clear majority in the House.

The ruling party made a comeback in the elections for Senate Speaker and Deputy Speaker when outgoing Senate Speaker Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Speaker Mirza Muhammad Afridi defeated Gillani and Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri of JUI- F, respectively.

Also Read: Cabinet Nods to Rs 5.65 Electricity Tariff Hike

Gillani was defeated when the president, Senator Muzaffar Hussain Shah, rejected seven votes while Haideri’s defeat was the result of opposition lawmakers’ decision to vote for Afridi.

Besides the cabinet reshuffle, the Prime Minister is likely to change some of his assistants and special advisers. Since 2018, when the PTI came to power, the Prime Minister has reshuffled the cabinet on several occasions.

Before coming to power, PM Imran was in favor of maintaining a small cabinet. However, after coming to power he ended up with a large one and now the cabinet has around 50 members, which include federal and state ministers, special assistants and advisers.

