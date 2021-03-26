Jokowi reminded the regent to carry out supervision, many shoddy programs





TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that there is a lot of evidence on the ground that APBD or APBN programs in the regions are of poor quality and do not have a direct impact on populations. This was expressed by the president during the opening of the National Conference V of the Association of Indonesian Regency Governments (APKASI) in 2021 at the State Palace in Jakarta on Friday (3/26/2021) . “There is a lot of evidence on the ground that the supervision is not strict so that the quality of the finished products is not good, there is no good management of the control, so for example it is not is not on time, the quality is not good, then what is good it is only, good expense records, good reports, but the results in the field it is not good and the results do not are not appreciated by the people, ”the president said. To develop the program, said the president, it must be done with careful planning. Then make a priority scale of the program, do a detailed and detailed planning. In addition, the president reminded the regents to do control management. Supervision must be carried out for the program to proceed as planned. Also read: Opening the 2021 APKASI National Conference, Jokowi reminded the Regent that the Covid-19 pandemic is not over “The most important thing is that the supervision management has to be redone, the control management has to be done. It is a management problem. What is happening is a lot of mismanagement,” said the president. Jokowi also reminded the regents to manage the budget well. Use the budget for essential programs, which directly benefit the people. “Budgeting really needs to focus on the essential things, which are really necessary,” Jokowi concluded.







