GOP 2024 candidates enter Iowa, suspicious of Trump’s long shadow





DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) Ambitious Republicans are starting to move in Iowa, long a testing ground for future presidents. Their first step is to find out if the activists have recovered from the last one.

Former President Donald Trump remains an imposing presence in Iowa, where he has won twice with good margins. He hinted at hell again, and his false claims that the last election was stolen still dominate some Republican circles.

But that doesn’t mean Trump has frozen the field of potential Republican presidential candidates for 2024. Several GOP politicians have plans for trips to Iowa and other early nomination states this spring. Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is the first since the election to assess the Iowans’ interest in the person this week.

Party activists say these early arrivals are welcome, despite Trump’s enduring popularity and the pervasive belief that he was somehow wronged in his 2020 defeat. GOP and local activists statewide are revealing the difference between their declared love for Trump and the hope that he will come forward again.

There are Trumpsters who can’t wait for him to show up again. They are the ones who are still moaning and moaning that they were swindled out of the election, said Gwen Ecklund, a former county president in conservative western Iowa. But there are average and ordinary Republicans who are turning the page.

This is what Pompeo will be looking for in this very early phase. The former Trump diplomat and successful Kansas politician planned to speak with a regular Republican breakfast group and promising Republicans in Des Moines on Friday, as well as meet privately with senior Iowa party officials.

Pompeo just made his national political debut at the CPAC Conference of American Conservative Unions last month in Florida. As expected in Iowa, Pompeo has subtly distinguished himself, without alienating Republicans still loyal to Trump and hoping for a return in 2024.

I was fortunate enough to bring home some American hostages from Pyongyang, Pompeo told the public in Orlando. America needs real courage first. It takes a secretary of state willing to walk into a room and say it as it is, and a president who will back it up.

Others will try to walk the same line.

Florida Senator Rick Scott plans to follow the well-worn path of Presidential Prospects with an April 1 trip to Cedar Rapids. South Carolina Senator Tim Scott is due to meet with Republicans in the eastern Iowas Quad Cities on April 15, all signs of an unusually early start to the 2024 campaign.

Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has practically met Republicans in the first state of New Hampshire, is also planning to visit Iowa in the coming months, councilors said.

They will get a fair hearing, said Henry County Republican President Nancy Amos. But most people in his southeastern corner of Iowa want to see Trump run again.

Oh sure, go listen to them. It’s not like we don’t give others a chance, said Amos, who represents one of the many counties in Mississippi that Trump carried after Democrat Barack Obama earlier. It’s just that most of the talk is about Trump.

However, the enduring popularity of Assets doesn’t mean everyone wants them to show up again. Although Trump has carried Crawford County where Ecklund is the GOP co-chair by more than 30 percentage points on two occasions, she has encountered Republicans ready to move on and tired of extreme controversy.

Statewide, Trump’s views have waned since he carried Iowa by roughly eight percentage points in November. In The Des Moines Registers March Iowa Poll, 53% of Iowans viewed the former president unfavorably and 45% favorably, roughly the reverse of a year ago.

In an unscientific measure, a straw poll of 1,000 CPAC conference attendees found that 97% of these devout conservative activists approved of the work Trump had done as president, although only 68% said he did. , now 74, is expected to run again in four years. years.

Still, Trump drew roaring applause and a standing ovation in Orlando when he told the audience, who knows, I might even decide to beat them a third time, alluding to his false claim that he won the 2020 election. .

Members of his own administration, including Attorney General William Barr, say no evidence of widespread electoral fraud has been found. Courts in several battlefield states have launched a barrage of lawsuits on behalf of the president.

In a January Pew Research poll, conducted after the deadly riot on the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters, a 57 percent majority of Republicans said Trump should continue to be a major political figure for many years to come.

To maintain his influence, he’s going to have to find a way to get back into the limelight, a challenge without his signature Twitter account, said Republican pollster Ed Goeas, who has advised Republican Senate candidates including Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst.

At some point, he’s going to figure out how to get more attention than he does now, or he’s going to disappear around sunset, Goeas said. I just think Donald Trump two years from now will be very different from Donald Trump a month ago.

___

Hannah Fingerhut contributed from Washington.

