Politics
Australian envoy reportedly calls China ‘vindictive’
The Australian ambassador to Beijing has reportedly described China as a vindictive and unreliable trading partner, with Australian authorities revealing sharp declines in most exports to the country’s most important market.
Ambassador Graham Fletcher told a China-Australia business group at an online briefing from Beijing on Thursday that he was unsure whether China was aware of the damage its business practices were causing in Australia and around the world. .
He has been exposed as unreliable as a business partner and even vindictive, The Australian newspaper and ABC Friday, Fletcher said.
Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade did not immediately comment on the accuracy of the media reports.
A diplomatic rift between free trade partners has worsened since Australia called for an independent investigation into the coronavirus pandemic a year ago.
Australian exports of coal, wine, barley, cotton, lobsters and timber have been blocked or severely disrupted, usually for unclear reasons.
China is unlikely to disrupt the trade in iron ore, Australia’s most lucrative export, while the output of Australia’s main rival, Brazil, is compromised by the pandemic.
Due to soaring iron ore prices, Australian exports to China fell only 2% in value in the last six months of 2020, compared to the same period a year earlier, said Thursday officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs to a Senate committee.
But with the iron ore mined, Australian exports to China are said to have fallen by around 40%, said Elly Lawson, head of the department.
We’ve seen some pretty big declines in some commodities, Lawson said.
Officials did not assign a monetary value to the exports.
The pandemic has negatively impacted Australian exports, but exports fell only 22% to the rest of the world outside of China, department economist Jennifer Gordon said.
Forty ships carrying Australian coal have been stranded off China’s coast, some for several months, department secretary Frances Adamson said.
Australian coal exports to India and Japan have increased quite substantially, limiting the decline in overall coal exports, Australia’s second most valuable commodity to 8 percent, Gordon said.
Trade Minister Dan Tehan wrote to China’s new Trade Minister Wang Wentao in January with the aim of establishing lines of communication. But Wang did not respond, Lawson said.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday welcomed US Secretary of State Antony Blinkens’ criticism, delivered in a speech in Brussels, of Australia’s blatant economic coercion in China.
We want to have a positive trade relationship with China and obviously we were facing some difficult issues in this relationship and we really appreciate the great support we have received from liberal democracies around the world. Nothing less than the United States, Morrison told reporters.
We have always been keen to resolve these issues. But while we were big on trading in Australia, we don’t trade who we are and we don’t trade our values: never, Morrison added.
