The hidden costs of Pakistan’s crackdown on Iranian oil smuggling





Akbar Noteai is an Islamabad-based journalist.

After the United States imposed sanctions on Iran in 2013 to reduce oil exports, the smuggling of Iranian oil products became an integral part of its struggling economy.

The smuggling of fuel and goods for decades has crossed the porous 900-kilometer border that separates Pakistan’s southwestern province of Balochistan from Iran, becoming the main source of income for the hundreds and thousands of families in the country. Baloch ethnic group living in this desolate region.

Surreptitiously and quietly, illicit petroleum products were continuously smuggled from Balochistan to other parts of Pakistan. Until a major campaign against Iranian oil smuggling, recently given the green light by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, sheds light on the practice.

But putting an end to such a giant racket that has developed over such a long period of time will not be as easy as it seems for the central government in Islamabad.

In Balochistan alone, up to 2.2 million people depend directly on oil smuggling, due to the lack of economic opportunities available in the ailing province. The reality on the ground is that with such a large part of Balochistan’s population so dependent on oil smuggling, many of the estimated 12.3 million people in the province are now living hand to mouth after the crackdown.

The only border between Pakistan and Iran, the province of Balochistan is inundated with Iranian oil. Not only is it cheaper than the oil officially imported by Pakistan, it is also more widely available and can be found in every nook and cranny of the province through illegal oil outlets.

And not just in Balochistan. Over the decades, Iranian oil has become more widely available across the country. According to a report in Dawn, Pakistan’s largest and oldest English-language newspaper, the largest number of outlets for illegal petroleum products are in Punjab province, with 1317, followed by 343 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. , 336 in Sindh and 98 in the territory of the capital of Islamabad. Karachi, Pakistan’s former capital and most populous city in Pakistan, has as many as 68 illegal oil outlets selling contraband gasoline, followed by 55 in Peshawar.

Despite its proximity to Iran, Pakistan’s longtime allies are the archers of Tehran. No, Pakistan does not have an unusual trade relationship with Iran either. Yet, paradoxically, the two countries remain in some way linked. Whatever the consequences, Pakistan still has to live with its neighbors.

Even after the crackdown on smuggling, everyone knows that oil is still flowing, albeit at a slower rate. With so many bribed officials in silence, the reality is that most people understand that there’s not much anyone can do to stop it either. Selling contraband Iranian oil to Pakistan will still cost the central government in tax losses of around $ 1 billion over the next 12 months.

Perhaps the most important point about the illicit oil trade is that it highlights the failure of the China-Pakistan economic corridor to significantly boost the local economy. One of Beijing’s most ambitious projects under the Belt and Road Initiative, CPEC hails from the port city of Gwadar, Balochistan, but has not created employment opportunities for young people like promised.

A construction site in the port of Gwadar, photographed in October 2017: the Sino-Pakistani economic corridor has not created jobs for young people as promised. © AP

Moreover, while China is engaged in several multi-billion dollar projects, especially the Saindak and Duddar zinc projects, the investment has not made the slightest difference in the lives of educated youth in the province. As a result, these people are forced to turn to oil smuggling after completing their education due to the lack of employment opportunities in the region.

Ravaged by a violent separatist insurgency that has lasted nearly two decades, Balochistan is also experiencing so much sectarian violence that the Sunni terrorist organization Islamic State has carved out a role for itself, claiming responsibility for a number of recent attacks.

In January, for example, ISIS claimed responsibility for the slaughter of 11 coal miners belonging to the Persian-speaking Shia ethnic group, the Hazaras. Local authorities say Islamic State is now targeting unemployed youth for recruitment. A complete ban on oil smuggling is likely to push these young people further into the arms of the Islamic State.

On the Iranian side of the border, the same Baloch ethnic group is involved in the same racketeering. Like the Baluchis living in Pakistan, the Iranian Baluchis are poor and live below the poverty line. They have no other source of income than smuggling oil from Iran to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, being Sunni in the predominantly Shiite nation, the Iranian Baloch ethnic group complains of systematic discrimination and inequality. Some of them are engaged in a low-intensity asymmetric conflict with the Iranian armed forces. Another level of complexity is that the US sanctions mean that Tehran is only too happy to turn a blind eye to smuggling, as it has become an important source of income for the country’s struggling economy. Another advantage is that oil smuggling helps keep Iranian Baloch youth from militant insurgents.

Until there is another source of income for these poor people with no other means of subsistence, oil smuggling will continue to escalate. It is time for Pakistan and Iran to start acting in the interests of young people on both sides of the border.

