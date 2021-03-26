Georgia’s new law to abolish the vote is a victory for Trump





Republican state lawmakers passed general law on Thursday, making it more difficult to vote that disproportionately targets Democratic and black voters in a vital battlefield for the 2020 election and future presidential and congressional contests.

The move confirms that the Peach State is the epicenter of the struggle for American democracy that raged during Trump’s presidency and during the insurgency he instigated against the U.S. Capitol – and now threatens to taint them. future elections as Republicans in several states pursue new laws to limit voting. .

“What worries me is how anti-American this whole initiative is. It’s sick. It’s sick,” President Joe Biden said at his presidency’s first press conference this after. -midday.

Georgian law raises question whether the electoral safeguards that have prevented Trump’s forceful efforts to rig the 2020 White House race after the fact in the state will stand firm in the next election amid false allegations of fraud election by a president.

It was drafted after Democrats captured Georgia in the presidential election for the first time since 1992 amid massive turnout nationally, as voting methods, including postal ballots , have been expanded to make it easier for Americans to respect their basic democratic rights in a pandemic. Georgia Republicans also lost two seats in the US Senate which gave Democrats 50-50 control of the House based on the huge black turnout in the January runoff election.

After stepping down, Trump demanded that Republican state legislatures pass laws banning postal voting and preventing courts from ruling on electoral disputes. Using his massive popularity within the GOP, the former president has made the acceptance of his false conspiracy theories of electoral fraud in 2020 a litmus test for Republican candidates seeking his support in the upcoming primary elections.

The Georgia bill is just one example of the GOP’s efforts in multiple states – including many crucial electoral battlegrounds – to contain a diverse demographic tide in Democrat-favoring cities, which critics say see it as an attempt to consolidate the minority regime in the United States.

Iowa has already passed a measure to limit voting and absentee voting hours. Texas is taking action to reduce voting hours and absentee voting in large democratic cities like Houston. New election laws are being pushed by Republicans in another swing state Trump lost, Arizona.

Georgian law sparks new debate on federal voting rights bill

GOP leaders justify the voter suppression measures by saying they are necessary to crack down on fraud and restore public confidence that the US election is fair. But several courts and Trump’s own Justice Department have found that there was no widespread electoral fraud in 2020. And voter mistrust was largely fueled by Trump’s blatantly bogus claims that he had been defrauded in a corrupt election, which was constantly reported by the conservative media. .

Georgia’s action threw a political grenade into the debate over a campaign by Washington led by many Democrats to abolish Senate supermajority rules that Republicans could use to block their widely known election bill. under the name of For the People Act. The measure would establish national standards and remove restrictions like those now Georgia’s right to do. Republicans call Democratic bill an unconstitutional takeover. Georgia legislature drama unfolded when Biden condemned restrictive state legislation as a holdover from the Jim Crow era that institutionalized racism and hinted at that he could ultimately support the abolition of filibustering in the Senate to get the Democrats. “Bill passed by the House in the House.

But Biden declined to reveal his strategy to pass the franchise bill.

The new law in Georgia places stricter voter verification requirements on postal ballots, allows state officials to take over election commissions, and limits ballot boxes that make it easier for people to vote. The law allows any Georgian to challenge voter registration without limit and, incredibly, makes it a criminal offense for anyone to offer food and water to voters stuck in long lines to vote.

Black voters embarrassed by voting restrictions in urban areas often found themselves queuing for hours to vote in inclement weather. The clear targeting of African American voters in Georgia and elsewhere is reminiscent of some of the ugliest racial episodes of the American past and fuels claims of overt Republican racism.

Governor criticized by Trump signs new law

Georgian law was quickly signed by Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who incurred Trump’s wrath last year for refusing to gamble with his attempt to override Biden’s victory by 12,000 votes in the state, which has been confirmed by several audits.

Kemp said the law “makes it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

In a statement to CNN, Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican who defied Trump’s calls on a phone call to find votes to overturn Biden’s victory, said he would always defend freedom voters, but did not criticize the law.

“By implementing this law, I will ensure that no eligible Georgian voters are prevented from exercising their right to vote, and I will continue to further secure our elections so that every Georgian can have confidence in the results of our elections. “said Raffensperger. Earlier this week, Trump announced that he was supporting Representative Jody Hice in her efforts to beat Raffensperger in a primary competition.

Kemp’s swift signing on to the law was another sign of fierce pressure from Republican politicians hoping to have a future political face from Trump and his cronies in their states. Kemp is set for re-election in 2022 and could face Democrat Stacey Abrams, a former state lawmaker and prominent voting rights advocate who played a pivotal role in Biden’s victory in Georgia.

“As the FBI continues to rally seditionists who shed blood to defend a lie about our election, Republican heads of state are willfully undermining democracy by empowering themselves to overturn results they don’t like.” Abrams said in a statement. “Now more than ever, Americans must demand federal action to protect voting rights as we continue to fight these blatantly unconstitutional efforts which are nothing less than Jim Crow 2.0.”

Georgian law, which critics fear, could allow state officials to deny counties the right to certify their own election results, and other measures to suppress voting are expected to face rigorous challenges in court. Indeed, Thursday evening, a complaint contesting Georgian law had already been filed by three groups of voting rights.

Damon Hewitt, acting chairman and executive director of the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, a non-partisan organization, said the measure directly targeted voters of color who took part in record numbers in the 2020 election.

“This should be marked as Exhibit A to make the case that discriminatory voter suppression is alive and well, and clearly shows why we need federal voting rights legislation to stop these laws in their tracks,” he said. Hewitt said. “We are ready to act and protect the fundamental right to vote in court.”

The People’s Law pending Senate decision would create automatic voter registration across the country and reinstate parts of the Voting Law that were gutted by the Supreme Court. It would also strengthen postal voting and allow early voting across the country, while taking steps to reduce wait times at the polls.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos