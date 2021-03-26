Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on March 26, 2021





ANKARA

The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey reported more than 28,000 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the overall tally to more than 3.12 million.

A total of 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in Turkey by the end of May, the country’s health minister said on Thursday.

Turkish researchers have developed an active substance that inhibits the replication of COVID-19 in the human body that can be used in medicines to help those infected, the chemist who led the research said on Thursday.

Turkey is keeping a close eye on future technologies, with roadmaps for areas such as artificial intelligence, health and 5G now ready, the Minister of Industry and Technology said on Thursday.

A hybrid model of in-person teaching will complement learning in Turkey, the country’s education minister said on Thursday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Chinese counterpart met in Ankara, the Turkish capital, on Thursday.

Turkish forces destroyed 29 terrorist hideouts in eastern Turkey.

Turkish opposition figures joined Uyghur families on Thursday for a protest outside the Chinese embassy in Ankara, as the Chinese foreign minister was in the country on an official visit.

The Turkish Minister of National Defense on Thursday called on his Russian counterpart to address recent events in Idlib, a province in northwestern Syria.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

Turkey’s first lady on Thursday received the Global Action Award from the United Nations Development Project (UNDP) for the country’s zero waste project she led.

Global COVID-19 Updates

Germany on Thursday reported its highest number of new coronavirus infections since mid-January, threatening government plans to ease lockdown restrictions.

Health workers and the elderly are the first to be vaccinated after South Sudan received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday.

Kalbe Farma, Indonesia’s largest pharmaceutical company, announced on Thursday the launch of a saliva-based COVID-19 test kit.

Latin American countries are struggling to access coronavirus vaccines and the vaccination campaign is progressing slowly.

The daily COVID-19 tally in the Philippines hit a new high on Thursday.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in the southern Philippines has so far reported more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases and 158 related deaths, according to its chief minister.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday conveyed his best wishes for Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s recovery from COVID-19.

Poland reported 34,151 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, the biggest jump in one day since the start of the pandemic.

The Africa office of the World Health Organization (WHO) appealed Thursday for equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccine to expand the reach in Africa.

COVAX has informed participating economies that dose deliveries from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will experience delays in March and April, the vaccine alliance GAVI announced Thursday.

Spain’s parliament on Thursday adopted an 11 billion euro ($ 13 billion) relief package as new coronavirus infections increased slightly.

Health officials in Jordan on Thursday confirmed 96 new deaths and 8,433 additional infections from the coronavirus.

France has banned outdoor gatherings of more than six people as the third wave of coronavirus infections peaked with a record 45,000 new cases on Thursday.

Other global developments

Just four days after testing cruise missiles, North Korea on Thursday launched two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan), according to the South Korean military.

The torch relay for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games kicked off Thursday in Fukushima Prefecture in northeastern Japan.

More than 347,000 people in Eswatini, including 180,000 children, now face acute food shortages due to COVID-19-related job losses and high food prices, Save the Children warned in a statement Thursday.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday called for closer cooperation between the EU and Turkey, stressing Ankara’s strategic importance for regional stability and its key role in resolving the refugee crisis.

The EU is ready to engage with Turkey “in a gradual, proportionate and reversible manner” to strengthen cooperation in areas of common interest, according to a European Council conclusion adopted by EU leaders on Thursday.

President Joe Biden spoke of a litany of foreign and domestic crises facing the United States in his first press conference, warning North Korea against conducting further ballistic missile tests.

Emmy-winning American actress Jessica Walter died at her home in New York on Wednesday, her publicist said on Thursday. She was 80 years old.

