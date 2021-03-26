Tony Blair calls for ‘dramatically increased scale’ of vaccine rollout

A celebratory festival that will take place after Britain’s recent departure from the EU will take place next year. The £ 120million event is currently titled Festival UK 2022 with a final name expected to be confirmed in the coming months. It was announced when Theresa May was Prime Minister and is now backed by Boris Johnson’s government.

This week, festival organizers announced that ten teams had managed to come up with ideas for the event and had been given the green light to move ahead with the planning. The event has often been referred to as the ‘Brexit Festival’, a term first used by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, though organizers are keen to downplay any political aspect of the event itself. The festival seems to remain a divisive factor, however, as some have hesitated over the price. Campaigners say the money would be better spent to help the UK recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone, party spokesperson for digital, culture, media and sport, said: ‘Britain’s cultural calamity is real thanks to Brexit, but taxpayer is being asked to cough up £ 120million sterling for bread and circuses. “

Boris Johnson’s ‘Festival of Brexit’ under fire – but Tony Blair’s dome costs six times as much

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg

The cost of the event appears to be almost seven times less than what former Prime Minister Tony Blair spent on a similar project. When former Prime Minister John Major announced the Millennium Dome project in the early ’90s, the plan was to create a London-based facility with various exhibits and events that had to be completed for the Y2K festivities. It was a political decision, but with fairly modest ambitions, and apparently very easy to achieve given the timetable. However, when Sir John gave way to his successor Tony Blair in 1997, the project was redesigned: it was to be a much larger facility with an afterlife that would ultimately have made it home to a great team of soccer. However, like most large projects, the Dome, as it has been dubbed, could not live up to the hype. JUST IN: Merkel panics as Bundestag could block Covid stimulus fund

Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair

Built at a cost of £ 758million, the Dome was almost insolvent from the start. Mr Blair, not a project manager, predicted 12 million people would visit the facility and his operating budget was built around that figure. After it opened, just over six million people walked through the doors. The afterlife of the Dome was also rather bleak. The amount spent on maintaining the closed building has been heavily criticized. Shortly after it closed, Lord Falconer, the minister responsible for the project, reported that the Dome was costing more than £ 1million a month to maintain. The football team never materialized and the following years saw a number of possible uses and tenants come and go. In 2005, it was sold and remodeled as the O2 Arena, an entertainment facility. During his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Blair was often criticized for wasting taxpayer money. In particular, the Labor grande was criticized for using the Queen’s Flight more than she did during her tenure, at a cost of over £ 1.2million. He used the RAF Royal Squadron 677 times between 1997 and 2005, according to statistics from Whitehall. DON’T MISS:

Macron could ‘follow failed politicians’ and replace von der Leyen [INSIGHT]

Mario Draghi warned ‘without a doubt’ that the euro will turn into a political union [REVEALED]

Lord Owen’s explosion against the House of Lords: “Complete joke!” [EXCLUSIVE]

The Millennium Dome under construction

Tony Blair racked up a £ 1.2million bill using the Queen’s flight 677 times