Politics
Boris Johnson’s “Festival of Brexit” under fire but the Blair’s Dome costs SIX times more expensive | UK | News
Tony Blair calls for ‘dramatically increased scale’ of vaccine rollout
A celebratory festival that will take place after Britain’s recent departure from the EU will take place next year. The £ 120million event is currently titled Festival UK 2022 with a final name expected to be confirmed in the coming months. It was announced when Theresa May was Prime Minister and is now backed by Boris Johnson’s government.
This week, festival organizers announced that ten teams had managed to come up with ideas for the event and had been given the green light to move ahead with the planning.
The event has often been referred to as the ‘Brexit Festival’, a term first used by Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg, though organizers are keen to downplay any political aspect of the event itself.
The festival seems to remain a divisive factor, however, as some have hesitated over the price.
Campaigners say the money would be better spent to help the UK recover from the coronavirus pandemic.
Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone, party spokesperson for digital, culture, media and sport, said: ‘Britain’s cultural calamity is real thanks to Brexit, but taxpayer is being asked to cough up £ 120million sterling for bread and circuses. “
Boris Johnson’s ‘Festival of Brexit’ under fire – but Tony Blair’s dome costs six times as much
Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg
The cost of the event appears to be almost seven times less than what former Prime Minister Tony Blair spent on a similar project.
When former Prime Minister John Major announced the Millennium Dome project in the early ’90s, the plan was to create a London-based facility with various exhibits and events that had to be completed for the Y2K festivities.
It was a political decision, but with fairly modest ambitions, and apparently very easy to achieve given the timetable.
However, when Sir John gave way to his successor Tony Blair in 1997, the project was redesigned: it was to be a much larger facility with an afterlife that would ultimately have made it home to a great team of soccer.
However, like most large projects, the Dome, as it has been dubbed, could not live up to the hype.
JUST IN: Merkel panics as Bundestag could block Covid stimulus fund
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Former Prime Minister Tony Blair
Built at a cost of £ 758million, the Dome was almost insolvent from the start.
Mr Blair, not a project manager, predicted 12 million people would visit the facility and his operating budget was built around that figure.
After it opened, just over six million people walked through the doors.
The afterlife of the Dome was also rather bleak.
The amount spent on maintaining the closed building has been heavily criticized.
Shortly after it closed, Lord Falconer, the minister responsible for the project, reported that the Dome was costing more than £ 1million a month to maintain.
The football team never materialized and the following years saw a number of possible uses and tenants come and go.
In 2005, it was sold and remodeled as the O2 Arena, an entertainment facility.
During his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Blair was often criticized for wasting taxpayer money.
In particular, the Labor grande was criticized for using the Queen’s Flight more than she did during her tenure, at a cost of over £ 1.2million.
He used the RAF Royal Squadron 677 times between 1997 and 2005, according to statistics from Whitehall.
DON’T MISS:
Macron could ‘follow failed politicians’ and replace von der Leyen [INSIGHT]
Mario Draghi warned ‘without a doubt’ that the euro will turn into a political union [REVEALED]
Lord Owen’s explosion against the House of Lords: “Complete joke!” [EXCLUSIVE]
The Millennium Dome under construction
Tony Blair racked up a £ 1.2million bill using the Queen’s flight 677 times
He even kept a BAE 146 jet on hand for a week on a family vacation in Egypt, costing over £ 30,000.
In contrast, the Queen only used one of her own planes seven times between March 2004 and March 2005.
Conservative MPs accused Blair and his ministers of using Queen’s Flight as his “private taxi service”.
Then Ghost Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said: “I think most people will be amazed at how ministers seem to use Queen’s Flight as a private taxi service.
“Ministers, including Gordon Brown, have used it for short trips to Brussels.
“Margaret Beckett used it to be brought home to the East Midlands and the Prime Minister took it on vacation with him.
“I am not convinced that we are shown all the costs. Some of the numbers look remarkably low considering the expense involved. “
A Downing Street spokeswoman defended Mr Blair, saying: ‘All travel is carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Ministerial Code.
“The Prime Minister always uses the most efficient means of transport, taking into account the available alternatives, the cost to the taxpayer and the environmental impact.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]