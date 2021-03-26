China denounces US-Taiwan coast guard cooperation agreement China Xi Jinping Ministry of Foreign Affairs Washington World Health Organization





China on Friday denounced an agreement between the US and Taiwanese coast guards that underlines the growing ties between Washington and the autonomous island democracy. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said the pact violates US commitments to China and called on the US to “be cautious in its words and actions on Taiwan-related issues. World Health Organization Taiwan’s seat at the UN was handed over to China in 1971. We urge the US side to … refrain from sending wrong signals to the pro-independence forces in Taiwan, and refrain from encouraging and inciting Taiwan to expand its so-called international space, ”Hua said. to journalists during a daily briefing. The United States transferred diplomatic relations from Taiwan to China in 1979, but maintains strong economic, political, and military ties with the island. These have grown stronger in recent years as China has increased threats to use its massive army to annex the island of 24 million people, a task that Chinese leader Xi Jinping says should not be done. left to future generations. The two sides split amid the civil war in 1949 and as China demands eventual political unification under Beijing, most Taiwanese strongly support the current state of de facto independence in the midst of vast economic exchanges. US law requires Washington to ensure the island has the ability to defend itself and Taiwan remains among the most sensitive issues in relations with Beijing which are at their lowest in decades. This week’s deal also follows China’s passing of a new law allowing its coastguard to use force in areas China claims to be its own territory, a move seen as likely to increase. the possibility of conflict in the surrounding waters. The Chinese Coast Guard is considered the largest in the region and is already operating as an extension of its military to assert China’s maritime claims. In a tweet on Friday, Taiwan’s senior representative to the United States, Bi-khim Hsiao, said the memorandum of understanding with the United States should strengthen cooperation in the areas of maritime security, humanitarian rescue, the application of fisheries and the protection of the marine environment. The Office of East Asia and Pacific Affairs at the US State Department tweeted that the United States couldn’t be prouder to work side-by-side with a friend as good as Taiwan to meet the challenges. global. ”

