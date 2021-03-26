Jokowi is a “hero” for Myanmar, what about justice for Papuans?

By Kristianto Galuwo in Jayapura

The United West Papua Liberation Movement (ULMWP) responded to comments from the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, who recently condemned the military junta’s violence against pro-democracy protesters in Myanmar.

ULMWP Papua Executive Director Markus Haluk said the Papuan people also strongly condemned the actions of the Burmese military junta which had seized power by violating the principles of democracy and human rights. man of the Burmese people.

“We condemn Myanmar’s undemocratic military action, which is the tenet of the people of West Papua,” he said.

“West Papuans reject the Indonesian and US governments which had been anti-decolonization by the Dutch government towards West Papuans since 1963. West Papuans oppose violence against anyone.

Haluk said that while watching President Jokowi’s appeals on the situation in Myanmar, he felt upset and angry because the Indonesian government had questioned the public about its democratic principles.

The Indonesian government condemned the Myanmar military, but at the same time the government’s actions against Papua were anti-humanitarian and anti-democratic.

“Honestly, I was angry, emotional, upset, but I also laughed out loud.

‘The problem in your garden’

“You always talk about democracy, about human rights, about being a hero to those out there, but what about those in front of your eyes – the problem in your backyard is the problem. from Papua, ”Haluk said.

“What did President Jokowi do [to solve Papuan conflict]? Has he finished [the Papuan conflict] with 11 visits? Has he finished [the Papuan conflict) with building the Port Numbay Red Bridge?

“Is it by holding PON XX [National Sports Week in October 2021 in Papua] and the construction of facilities worth trillion rupees? Is it sending TNI / POLRI [Indonesian military and police] troops from outside Papua? he said.

Haluk said that whatever Jakarta has done will never resolve the political conflict between West Papua and the Indonesian government over the past 58 years – 1963-2021.

The Indonesian government must think about concrete measures to resolve the crisis.

“I tell President Jokowi that the time has come for him to speak about Myanmar and that it is indeed time to resolve the political conflicts and human rights violations, crimes against humanity which continue to increase. in West Papua, ”he said.

Haluk said President Jokowi could take several concrete steps.

The president must honor his promises

The president must keep his promise to the president of the UN Human Rights Council to come to West Papua.

“This is in line with President Jokowi’s promise to the President of the United Nations Human Rights Council in February 2018 in Jakarta.”

He said the president also had to keep his pledge in 2015 that foreign journalists would be allowed free entry into Papua. Not only journalists, but also for all international communities to visit Papua.

“To allow international journalists, foreign diplomats, academics, members of the Senate and Congress as well as the international community to visit West Papua,” he said.

Meanwhile, Selpius Bobi, an activist for the March 16, 2006 victims, said last week that the Indonesian government has never stopped suppressing the freedom of indigenous Papuan people.

The events that put him in prison 15 years ago were still ongoing. He said it was better for the state to admit its mistakes in West Papua.

“The Indonesian state must courageously, honestly and openly recognize to the public the murderous scenario behind the tragedy of March 16, 2006 for which it was responsible and apologize to the victims,” ​​he said.

Clash and tragedy of Freeport

Three policemen and an airman were killed and 24 others injured in a clash with Papuan students calling for the closure of PT Freeport’s Grasberg mine.

Indonesia has committed acts of violence against the Papuan people to take away their natural wealth.

“We declare that PT Freeport Indonesia must be closed and that we negotiate between the United States, Indonesia and West Papua as responsibility and compensation for the West Papuan people who have been sacrificed due to the cooperation agreement unilateral linked to mining, ”he said.

He also urged President Jokowi to immediately end the crimes plaguing West Papua.

“Stop the violence, stop military operations, stop sending TNI-POLRI, stop kidnappings and killings, stop stigma and discrimination, stop arbitrary arrests and imprisonment of human rights activists in West Papua,” and immediately withdraw the inorganic troops from Papua Land, revoke the Papua Special Autonomy Law and stop the division of the province into Papua Land.

This article was translated by a contributor to the Pacific Media Watch project.