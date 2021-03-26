The latest: Frenchman Macron defends non-foreclosure policy Hungary Imran Khan France Pakistan Biden





PARIS president Frances said he had no complaints for refusing to impose a third lockdown of the virus earlier this year, even as his country now faces an increase in straining infections hospitals and that more than 1,000 people with the virus die every week.

Emmanuel Macrons’ government has stressed the importance of keeping children in school and businesses afloat as the pandemic enters a second year.

We were right not to put in place a lockout in France at the end of January because we did not have the explosion of cases that each model provided for, he said Thursday evening. There will be no mea culpa on my part. I have no remorse and will not recognize failure.

For months, France has defended a third way between confinement and freedom, including a nationwide curfew and the closure of all restaurants, tourist sites, gyms, large shopping malls and some other businesses.

Many doctors and scientists have been urging the French government for weeks to impose tighter restrictions, not least because of the most contagious and dangerous variant of the virus first identified in Britain.

A zero virus situation does not exist and this is true for all countries in Europe. There was not an island and even the islands that protected themselves sometimes saw the virus come back, Macron said. But we thought that with the curfew and the measures we had, we could cope.

France has recorded the fourth highest number of viral infections in the world, and among the highest death rates, at 93,378. Intensive care units are again at full capacity or beyond their capacity in Paris and in several other regions due to a new wave of critically ill patients.

According to MADRID’s official statistics institute, the country’s GDP contracted by nearly 11% last year in its worst performance in at least 50 years.

Spain saw zero growth in the fourth quarter as the economy turned away from pandemic restrictions, the statistics agency said on Friday.

This was the first full-year contraction since 2013.

The only economic sector to show growth last year was agriculture, which advanced 5.3%, while construction experienced the largest contraction with a drop of 14.5%.

The agency began collecting statistics in 1970.

___

BUDAPEST officials in Hungary will ease lockdown restrictions in the event of a pandemic despite daily COVID-19 deaths breaking previous records for the fifth time this week.

Daily new cases in Hungary reached 11,265 on Friday, breaking a record set less than a week ago. A new record of 252 deaths has been recorded in the country of less than 10 million people. This outbreak has given Hungary the highest per capita death rate in the world over the past two weeks.

We are living through the most difficult weeks of the pandemic, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a radio interview Friday morning when announcing the numbers.

Health officials point to a variant of the coronavirus first discovered in the UK as the main driver of the latest outbreak. Chief medical officer Cecilia Muller said this week that almost all new cases can be traced to the most transmissible mutation.

But despite the skyrocketing numbers, Hungarian officials are relaxing the lockdown restrictions currently in place. In Friday’s interview, Orban announced that non-grocery stores, which are currently closed, will be allowed to reopen with maximum capacity limits based on area. Store hours will be extended from two a.m. to 9 p.m., and a night-time curfew from 8 p.m., in effect since Nov. 11, will be extended to 10 or 11 p.m., Orban said.

Hungarian authorities are also planning to reopen the country’s kindergartens and primary schools, which have been providing digital education since March 8. Teachers and other education workers will be given priority for immunization, and schools will reopen after 2.5 million people receive at least one first injection. Orban said, projecting an April 19 opening date.

By Friday, 1.8 million people had received at least a first dose of a vaccine, giving Hungary the second highest vaccination rate in the European Union.

___

Pakistani Prime Minister of ISLAMABAD is believed to be in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. But now he faces criticism on social media for meeting his media team just five days after testing positive.

A photo of Imran Khan and members of his media team, all masked, was tweeted by Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday.

Criticism of the face-to-face meeting as irresponsible continued as Pakistan reported one of its highest number of virus cases in the past eight months on Friday, with

Cabinet member Faisal Javed responded to the criticism by saying the PM is fine and will start coming to his office soon.

___

British lawmakers in London have agreed to extend emergency coronavirus measures for six months, allowing the Conservative government to retain power to restrict the daily lives of British citizens.

The House of Commons voted to extend powers until September and approved a roadmap to gradually ease the strict British lockdown over the next three months.

Prime Minister Boris Johnsons’ vast majority in Parliament guaranteed success, but some Tory lawmakers say the economic, democratic and human costs of the restrictions outweighed the benefits.

Coronavirus law, passed a year ago while Britain was on lockdown, gives authorities the power to ban protests, shut down businesses, restrict movement and detain suspected people to have the virus.

Britain has recorded more than 126,000 coronavirus deaths, the highest toll in Europe. The UK says its vaccination program has given at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to more than half of the adult population.

___

GENEVA The UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines worldwide has announced supply delays for up to 90 million doses from an Indian manufacturer.

This is a major setback for the ambitious deployment to help low- and middle-income countries fight the pandemic. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, says the delays come as India faces an outbreak of coronavirus infections that will increase domestic demand on the Serum Institute of India, a pivotal vaccine maker behind the COVAX program.

The move will affect up to 40 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute that were due to be delivered for COVAX this month, as well as 50 million expected next month.

Gavi, which manages COVAX jointly with the World Health Organization and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, has already distributed 31 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. There was $ 28 million from the Serum Institute and another $ 3 million from a South Korean entrepreneur producing the vaccine.

___

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia Cambodia says it will train dogs to detect the presence of the coronavirus in humans.

Heng Ratana, director general of the Cambodian Mine Action Center, said on his Facebook page that Prime Minister Hun Sen suggested his agency work with the Ministry of Health to train the dogs. The initiative comes as Cambodia battles a third wave of coronavirus infections.

Heng Ratana says trainers at his agency, with 22 years of experience handling dogs to sniff landmines, would have no problem teaching dogs to sniff the coronavirus.

Tests using dogs to detect the virus are said to have a high success rate, often over 90%. The dogs have been used in pilot projects at airports in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Helsinki, Finland.

