PM Modi’s constituency in Varanasi will now have a police commissioner to control crime

Lucknow: After the success of the police commissioner system in Lucknow and Noida, the government of Yogi Adityanath extended the same to Kanpur and Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A decision to this effect was taken by Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet on Thursday evening. In a swift move, the state government not only issued a notification in this regard, but also sent senior IPS officers to both districts to start functioning as police commissioners.

With the new police station system, the responsibility for maintaining law and order in the two main districts of Kanpur and Varanasi will be in the hands of senior IPS officials instead of IAS officials assigned as as district magistrates.

Aseem Arun, an ADG-ranked IPS officer, was the new police commissioner in Kanpur and A. Satish Ganesh was assigned to Varanasi for the same post. The two districts were divided into urban and rural areas. While the police commissioner will be responsible for controlling crime in the city, an SP rank officer will control crime in rural areas.

Along with this, Yogi Adityanath’s government also transferred up to 43 IPS agents to the state. Some of them were stationed in Kanpur and Varanasi while others were busy in districts going to the polls in Panchayat to peacefully organize elections and control crime.

Previously, the state government had moved around 200 SP Dy across the state to strengthen the law enforcement mechanism in the Panchayat three-tier polls, which are expected to start from April 15.