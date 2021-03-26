Wang Yi on visit to Iran, describing role of peace mediator in China

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi began his visit to Iran on Friday, the third leg of his six-state tour of the Middle East, following intensive diplomatic meetings with senior US diplomats in Alaska and with its Russian counterpart in Guilin, in southern China, this week. .

As the West uses Xinjiang affairs to sow discord between China and Islamic countries in the Middle East, Chinese experts have said that despite the China-US feuds in Alaska, questions of cooperation such as climate change and the Iranian nuclear issue are implemented, highlighting China’s central role as a mediator.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday that Wang would meet with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. The two sides will consult on strengthening the strategic partnership and exchange views on international and regional developments.

Wang is the highest Chinese diplomat to pay an official visit to Iran since Chinese President Xi Jinping visited in 2016, Hua Liming, former Chinese ambassador to Iran, told the Global Times on Friday.

Hua noted that Iran, as a key Belt and Road Initiative country and one of the major oil exporters to China, has been hit by US sanctions and the pandemic, so he is eager to step up. cooperation with China to improve bilateral relations.

The nuclear issue will also be a key topic during the visit, according to Hua. “The Trump administration’s withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is a blow to the Iranian economy. In fact, Iran wants the United States to return to the deal, and China can coordinate with him. “

In 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed severe economic sanctions on Tehran, while US-Iranian relations plunged into a deep freeze after the Trump administration’s assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani in 2020. After taking office, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly stated that he will seek to restart JCPOA negotiations with Iran. However, both sides insisted that the other side take the first step and the resumption of negotiations failed.

In an interview with Al Arabiya on Wednesday, Wang Yi proposed five initiatives to ensure security and stability in the Middle East, noting that getting rid of geopolitical competition between the great powers is the fundamental way to end chaos.

As for the Iranian nuclear issue, Wang stressed that the United States should take concrete steps to ease unilateral sanctions against Iran and its “long-arm jurisdiction” over third parties, while Iran should resume its commitments. nuclear. At the same time, the international community must support the efforts of countries in the region to create a zone in the Middle East free of nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction.

All parties should discuss and formulate an itinerary and timetable for the resumption of the implementation of the JCPOA in accordance with the merits of the development of the Iranian nuclear issue, Wang said.

During the meeting between Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday, the two senior diplomats called on Iran to regain control and encouraged the role of the JCPOA in preventing nuclear proliferation.

The two sides also believe that the United States should unconditionally return to the JCPOA as soon as possible and revoke unilateral sanctions against Iran.

Only China can act as a “peace broker” in the Iranian nuclear issue, said Li Haidong, professor of international relations at the China Foreign University, “especially after China has exchanged ideas with the United States in Alaska, then with Russia and then with Iran and no other major international issue can be separated from China’s participation and coordination. “

Iran and China are both viewed by the United States as “autocracies,” and in this regard, strengthening strategic coordination and mutual support will also be a priority, Li said, noting that holding the talks also shows Iran’s full confidence in China.

Besides the Iranian nuclear issue, experts said Wang’s trip will bring stability to the Middle East and Iran, especially after a joint exercise organized by the US, French and Belgian navies and the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force. in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf. Oman, which can be seen as military pressure on Iran.

We believe that China will resolutely protect international fairness and justice, oppose unilateralism and intimidating behavior and work for the political and diplomatic settlement of the Iranian nuclear issue, the Iranian ambassador to China said on Friday. Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh at the Global Times.

The ambassador said Iran always appreciates China’s important role in upholding the JCPOA and is willing to maintain close communication with China, adhere to multilateralism while opposing unilateralism, upholding sincerely the JCPOA and to defend its rights and legitimate interests.

States in the Middle East are happy to see China play a greater role in regional affairs, and China will also exchange views with these countries on such matters and bring Chinese wisdom to peace in the Middle East, Hua Chunying, spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry, said at a press briefing on Tuesday.