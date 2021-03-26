PIA resumes regular flights to Swat after 17 years





TO CRUSH:

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) resumed regular flight operations to Swat after a 17-year hiatus on Friday.

Flight PK-650, carrying tourists as well as Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister Murad Saeed, touched down in the scenic valley at 11 a.m. .

The restoration of flights to Swat was aimed at boosting tourism to the scenic valley, with two flights operating from Islamabad each week. The operation will be linked to flights from Karachi and Lahore.

Speaking as the flight departed, the Aviation Minister said flights to the city had previously been closed due to financial constraints and terrorism.

He added that the people of Swat and Malakand bravely fought terrorism alongside the security forces.

Sarwar called development flights important at the moment, saying they will increase over time.

The flights, he said, will not only add to the public treasury, but also boost tourism in Pakistan. Swat will also assist with development as a result, he argued.

Read CAA’s ban on serving water on board domestic flights due to the Covid outbreak

KP CM Conference

Following the arrival of the flight, a ceremony, chaired by the KP CM, took place at the airport. District public office holders were also present.

Speaking to the media, Mahmood called the regularization of thefts after a 17-year period as a significant milestone.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for reinstating flights which had been irregular for the past 17 years.

He also commended Murad Saeed, the Civil Aviation Authority, PIA and the District Administration for their efforts to restore flights.

The Minister congratulated the inhabitants of Malakand in general and Swat in particular for this important development.

He hopes the regularization will help increase tourism and employment opportunities in the valley.

Mahmood added that the government of the day was paying special attention to boosting tourism.

“Efforts are underway to identify new tourist sites and reorganize them to the same level as international standards. Work is also underway to establish various integrated tourist areas in the province.” he maintained.

The chief minister said that all KP tourist sites are connected to each other by road. He added that a ski village comprising 4,000 houses is being built in the province with the help of an Austrian company, while work is underway for the installation of a chairlift in Kamrat.

