Boris Johnson fights for Glasgow COP26 to take place as UN fears climate summit is ‘super-spreader’ event

BORIS Johnson is fighting to make the COP26 Glasgow climate summit in person this year.

Concerned UN officials are trying to force the historic conference online over fears it could become a coronavirus super-spread event.

6 United Nations COP26 to be held in Glasgow in November Credit: AFP

6 Boris Johnson has said he wants to make sure the event takes place in person Credit: PA

This year, it will be held at the SEC from November 1-12.

Participants from 197 different countries are expected, including US President Joe Biden.

Around 30,000 people from around the world typically attend the summit, but the numbers are expected to be much lower this year due to virus fears.

A source from Whitehall told The Sun: “The UN is expressing concerns about doing it in person and Alok and the Prime Minister are fighting hard.

“They don’t want it to be virtual, but while it’s not as important as previous COPs, they think it has to be done face to face.”

Insiders stressed that ministers are working with the UN and all other partners to ensure the event goes as planned in person.

But a government source said: “No other COP has taken place in a pandemic.”

They added: “We know the works online”.

It is expected that the leaders’ discussions will certainly take place in person, but there are concerns over whether the side events can take place in their entirety.

6 President Biden expected to attend summit alongside other world leaders Credit: Reuters

The Cabinet Office is “taking stock” of the situation and how the conference will be secure for now, MEPs were told yesterday.

Glasgow City Council Colin Edgar said it was “hard to imagine” delegates having to quarantine themselves for two weeks after their flight – as the event is only expected to last 12 days.

And he said city council was already working closely with “test vehicles and vaccination vehicles” – in a hint that they could be used at the top if needed.

The COP summit will likely be the largest police operation since the London 2012 Olympics, said Deputy Police Chief Bernard Higgins of Police Scotland.

6 PM meets with Biden climate envoy John Kerry earlier this month Credit: Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street

The potential arrival of world leaders like US President Biden and Pope Francis could dramatically worsen the event and attract national and international attention, he warned.

200 million has been allocated to protect the top brass – and to deal with the rowdy protesters who are about to line the streets.

The Prime Minister admitted yesterday that there were concerns about how to host the summit, telling MPs on the Liaison Committee: “The question now is really to ensure that we can have a COP that is physical. .

“I really think it would be a wonderful thing if by November the UK could lead the world in all kinds of things, but actually have a summit which is a big world summit where everyone shows up. And everyone shows up without fear. “

Last month, COP President Alok Sharma refused to rule out trapping world leaders and their aides to lure them to the Glasgow summit.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he said: “Access to vaccines is not consistent globally and of course we are going to work very hard to make sure we have a safe and inclusive COP. for everyone.”

He added: “The Prime Minister recently made it clear that we will send the majority of any future surplus to the COVAX program to support developing countries.”

Britain has vowed to bite all Britons by the end of July, but then there will be millions of spare vaccines left.

The Cabinet Office review – which is due to report by June – will look at how mass events such as conferences can use vaccine passports or blitz to run safely.

He pledged to donate them to other countries around the world to help with their deployment.

The chairman of the business committee, MP Darren Jones, told the Sun that the Prime Minister must work out a plan with the UN to ensure that no small country misses its chance to attend – including the distribution vaccines whenever possible.

He said smaller nations should not be beefed up by bigger ones like China who will try to use their might at the global rally.

He said: “It is crucial that they are all there – the UN should take the lead on this.

“Is there a way to ensure that delegations are vaccinated or tested to enable them to participate fully in the COP?”

