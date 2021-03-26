European Council examines HRVP report for more positive engagement in EU-Turkey relations





The European Union should start negotiations on closer trade relations with Turkey, but be ready to impose economic sanctions if Ankara moves against the interests of the blocs, according to a report prepared for a summit of EU leaders this week. The offer of closer economic ties, mixed with threats, reflects the complex relationship between EU candidate Turkey and the world’s largest trading bloc, which have gone their separate ways but are now seeking to improve their relations. Strengthening our already substantial economic ties is another win-win situation for both sides … At the heart of this would be the modernization and widening of the scope of the current EU-Turkey customs union, according to the report by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell and the European Commission. The report, released on Tuesday March 23, said Turkey deserved more financial support to welcome millions of Syrian refugees, as well as visa-free travel to the EU, greater diplomatic contacts and an expanded customs union. But such progress would only be possible if Turkey respected human rights and showed greater flexibility over the divided island of Cyprus and oil rights in the eastern Mediterranean. The recovery of nearly 1,500 migrants living on the Greek islands, and whose legal remedies are now exhausted, would also be crucial. The refugee situation in Turkey continues to deteriorate, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recession. Therefore, continued support from the EU will be needed over the next few years, the report says. The EU is expected to provide new funds from 2022 for the four million refugees Turkey is hosting, after some 6 billion ($ 7.13 billion) spent over the past four years. The report says Turkey has failed to align its sanctions policy with that of the EU in the area of ​​foreign policy, as it should have. Its policy on Libya often ran counter to the objectives of the EU. In December, EU leaders proposed an asset freeze and a travel ban on Turkey’s unauthorized drilling activity for natural gas in the disputed waters of the eastern Mediterranean. But a more constructive tone from Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan this year has prompted the EU to halt work on these sanctions. The report says that a sliding scale of sanctions, which should only be used as leverage, could include punitive measures against individuals, moving into important sectors such as energy and tourism. Targeting tourism, which accounts for up to 12% of the Turkish economy, emerged as a new threat from Brussels, which decried the increasingly authoritarian regime of the Erdogans. Turkey’s EU membership negotiations are frozen. If Turkey did not move forward constructively in developing a true partnership with the EU, it should be clear that this would have political and economic consequences, he said. ($ 1 = 0.8416)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos