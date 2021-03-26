Opinion: Xi Jinpings China’s botched approach would only put more than 1 million Canadians at risk

Two great things happened this week, one in international politics and the other in the experience of millions of Canadians and Americans. They should have been unrelated. They have been directly related, however, because too often we confuse them in our politics and our journalism and our public attitudes under the dangerously vague title of the Chinese.

The first was a long-awaited line drawing between the world’s major democracies and the Chinese Communist Party government Xi Jinpings. Canada joined with the United States, Great Britain and the 27 countries of the European Unions in imposing sanctions on four officials and one crown corporation for well-documented human rights violations of the Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang region. It was timed to coincide with the closed-door trials of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been held as de facto hostages by Beijing for more than 800 days.

The sanctions, while very unlikely to bring about significant change, mark an important start: it is at least a partial reversal of the performative militarism of each country for itself and the dangerous militarism of the world in which Donald Trump was the leader. American president.

Thanks in large part to the change in leadership in the United States, we now have an ad hoc coalition of the world’s largest economies comprising nearly 900 million citizens and capable of growing by taking measured actions with goals in mind. and national interests. Canada has also announced tighter controls on state-linked agencies that take control of Canadian businesses. It will take a lot more to reverse the hostile drift of Mr. Xis’ international stance (not to mention his domestic policies), but at least it’s specific and realistic.

The second big thing didn’t involve Mr. Xi or anyone in China. It was the voices of Canadians and Americans whose ancestors came from China and other countries in East Asia who spoke out against the increase in verbal and sometimes violent discrimination.

This was sparked by a mass shooting in Atlanta in which the victims were mostly East Asian women. He released the pent-up frustration of Chinese Canadians who felt personally victimized by public reactions to economic, geopolitical and epidemiological developments that have nothing to do with them.

This is confirmed by the data. A study, carried out by Pollara Stategic Insights, found that the attitudes of Canadians towards most ethnic and racial minorities over the past year have not changed much, with the exception of Chinese and others. East Asians, who were visible elevation in self-reported intolerance.

Much of this has been the deliberate decision by Mr. Trump, as well as like-minded Canadians, to call COVID-19 the Chinese virus and attribute its emergence to the Chinese.

This habit of mistaking a foreign government for an entire group is certainly not limited to the pandemic.

Eleven years ago, the head of Canada’s spy agency publicly declared that several unspecified Canadian politicians were agents of a foreign government; he made it clear that he was talking about China. But since he never named any, and his agency never provided any evidence to support the charges, his action has put hundreds of Chinese-Canadian politicians under constant suspicion. This dark moment in Canadian intelligence is one of many such proclamations that have created a public sentiment that any citizen with a Chinese name or face could be disloyal to Canada.

In recent years, it has become popular among the media and academia to blame the Vancouvers housing crisis on the Chinese in a city where around 20% of residents identify themselves as of Chinese descent, even though it should have been. clear that low interest rates and limited housing supply were much bigger factors in the price spike, which continued after anti-foreign measures were taken. The damage is done.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a television interview this week, managed to both acknowledge this problem and inadvertently set an example. He spoke of a confluence of events that include a more assertive and aggressive China on the global stage, combined with a global pandemic that has its origins in China, which puts additional pressure on the Chinese-Canadian community and on Asian Canadians. generally, in a way that is frankly unacceptable.

While the sentiment is welcome, you must be wondering if there is another ethnic group for whom a discussion of racial attacks in the home inevitably refers to a country associated with them. Would a discussion of anti-Semitic attacks involve a mention of Benjamin Netanyahu? If the Arabs are threatened here, do we find it necessary to mention the crimes of Mohammed bin Salmans?

Our habit of mixing our frustration with the regime that has controlled China for 71 years with a group of people who have been an integral part of the fabric of Canada since its founding has endangered more than a million Chinese Canadians. We need to be more specific and more careful.

