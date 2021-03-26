Politics
Opinion: Xi Jinpings China’s botched approach would only put more than 1 million Canadians at risk
Two great things happened this week, one in international politics and the other in the experience of millions of Canadians and Americans. They should have been unrelated. They have been directly related, however, because too often we confuse them in our politics and our journalism and our public attitudes under the dangerously vague title of the Chinese.
The first was a long-awaited line drawing between the world’s major democracies and the Chinese Communist Party government Xi Jinpings. Canada joined with the United States, Great Britain and the 27 countries of the European Unions in imposing sanctions on four officials and one crown corporation for well-documented human rights violations of the Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang region. It was timed to coincide with the closed-door trials of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who have been held as de facto hostages by Beijing for more than 800 days.
The sanctions, while very unlikely to bring about significant change, mark an important start: it is at least a partial reversal of the performative militarism of each country for itself and the dangerous militarism of the world in which Donald Trump was the leader. American president.
Thanks in large part to the change in leadership in the United States, we now have an ad hoc coalition of the world’s largest economies comprising nearly 900 million citizens and capable of growing by taking measured actions with goals in mind. and national interests. Canada has also announced tighter controls on state-linked agencies that take control of Canadian businesses. It will take a lot more to reverse the hostile drift of Mr. Xis’ international stance (not to mention his domestic policies), but at least it’s specific and realistic.
The second big thing didn’t involve Mr. Xi or anyone in China. It was the voices of Canadians and Americans whose ancestors came from China and other countries in East Asia who spoke out against the increase in verbal and sometimes violent discrimination.
This was sparked by a mass shooting in Atlanta in which the victims were mostly East Asian women. He released the pent-up frustration of Chinese Canadians who felt personally victimized by public reactions to economic, geopolitical and epidemiological developments that have nothing to do with them.
This is confirmed by the data. A study, carried out by Pollara Stategic Insights, found that the attitudes of Canadians towards most ethnic and racial minorities over the past year have not changed much, with the exception of Chinese and others. East Asians, who were visible elevation in self-reported intolerance.
Much of this has been the deliberate decision by Mr. Trump, as well as like-minded Canadians, to call COVID-19 the Chinese virus and attribute its emergence to the Chinese.
This habit of mistaking a foreign government for an entire group is certainly not limited to the pandemic.
Eleven years ago, the head of Canada’s spy agency publicly declared that several unspecified Canadian politicians were agents of a foreign government; he made it clear that he was talking about China. But since he never named any, and his agency never provided any evidence to support the charges, his action has put hundreds of Chinese-Canadian politicians under constant suspicion. This dark moment in Canadian intelligence is one of many such proclamations that have created a public sentiment that any citizen with a Chinese name or face could be disloyal to Canada.
In recent years, it has become popular among the media and academia to blame the Vancouvers housing crisis on the Chinese in a city where around 20% of residents identify themselves as of Chinese descent, even though it should have been. clear that low interest rates and limited housing supply were much bigger factors in the price spike, which continued after anti-foreign measures were taken. The damage is done.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in a television interview this week, managed to both acknowledge this problem and inadvertently set an example. He spoke of a confluence of events that include a more assertive and aggressive China on the global stage, combined with a global pandemic that has its origins in China, which puts additional pressure on the Chinese-Canadian community and on Asian Canadians. generally, in a way that is frankly unacceptable.
While the sentiment is welcome, you must be wondering if there is another ethnic group for whom a discussion of racial attacks in the home inevitably refers to a country associated with them. Would a discussion of anti-Semitic attacks involve a mention of Benjamin Netanyahu? If the Arabs are threatened here, do we find it necessary to mention the crimes of Mohammed bin Salmans?
Our habit of mixing our frustration with the regime that has controlled China for 71 years with a group of people who have been an integral part of the fabric of Canada since its founding has endangered more than a million Chinese Canadians. We need to be more specific and more careful.
Keep your opinions specific and informed. Receive the Opinion newsletter. register today.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]