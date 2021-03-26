Music industry welcomes Boris Johnson’s pledges to address post-Brexit touring issues

Business News Legal Live Business Top Stories

By Chris Cooke | Posted on Friday, March 26, 2021

Music industry groups welcomed comments from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier this week on efforts to remove post-Brexit barriers musicians now face on their tour of Europe. The Prime Minister told Parliament that his government was working “hard” to tackle this problem and that it was personally “passionate” to find a solution. So there you go, Johnson is personally interested in getting this fixed. Now we’re really screwed.

These problems all stem, of course, from Brexit itself and the last-minute post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU that was concluded last December. This trade deal did not contain any provision for visa-free tours for UK musicians. This means that – once COVID restrictions are lifted and touring resumes – UK artists looking to perform in the EU will face the visa, permit and carnet requirements of each EU member state. .

In some cases this does not actually involve any administration or additional fees, but in other cases performers will need to obtain permits for themselves and their crew, and / or logbooks for their equipment. The costs of all of this could make many circuits commercially unviable.

Music industry business groups, numerous MPs and peers in Parliament, House of Commons and House of Lords committees and 285,644 petitioners on Parliament’s website have all called on ministers to do whatever is necessary to ensure these bureaucratic barriers are removed before COVID restrictions are lifted and tours resume.

This could mean entering into a tailor-made deal with the EU, or entering into agreements directly with individual EU countries, or perhaps a combination of the two.

The government has repeatedly said it recognizes the problems created by its Brexit agenda and Brexit deal for UK artists. Overall, ministers blamed the lack of provisions for performers in the grand trade deal on EU officials, although they said they were ready to return to the negotiating table with Brussels on this point at any time, and also to seek direct agreements with EU Member States.

However, in recent weeks, the music industry has repeatedly expressed concern that there is no sense of urgency within the government on this issue and that nothing will likely be achieved before. lifting of COVID restrictions.

MP Julian Knight, chairman of Parliament’s special committee on culture, raised this issue with Johnson during a parliamentary liaison committee hearing earlier this week.

“I want to say how much I share your frustration and the frustration of the sector,” replied the Prime Minister. “It’s an extremely important part of our economy. It contributes to the general joy and productivity of the nation with several tens of billions of pounds in tax revenue and jobs. It is extremely important. It’s also a massive export industry, so we need to fix it ”.

Passing the buck for the failure to resolve this issue during the initial negotiations for the post-Brexit trade deal between the UK and the EU, he continued: “I am afraid that during the negotiations the The EU as a whole has not given us the deal we wanted on this issue, although of course we do not place any restrictions on people coming to the UK. We are very happy to welcome artists from all over the world. It will always be part of our global approach to Britain ”.

“We have time” to sort out these issues, he then noted, as the COVID restrictions mean “there isn’t a big hubbub of traveling musicians and theater companies and so on doing performances. concerts in the rest of Europe. This was suspended for a while. We work hard bilaterally with each government, and some of them are much better and more forward-looking than others. With some of them, everything went well; with others, we still have progress to make ”.

Asked by Knight for solid information on when these bilateral talks with the various EU governments would officially take place, Johnson hesitated: “In fact, there are already a lot of conversations at the national capital level between the Kingdom. United and our partners. [Chief Brexit negotiator] David Frost has overall responsibility for making this happen ”.

Knight then suggested that the ministers concerned get directly involved in these talks to speed things up. “I’m passionate about this,” Johnson insisted. “I think it was in 1620 that the group called The English Comedians performed ‘Hamlet’ in German, as far as I can remember. This is something that has been going on for hundreds of years, and we have to fix it properly. It’s a two-way street, and we need to make sure that we totally address this issue and that our biggest cultural exports can continue to thrive ”.

So don’t worry about everyone, Johnson and his team are on the case. They will smooth it out. They will fix this problem. Which presumably means that every UK artist can expect a free Union Jack-branded guitar case and an opening pick with the slogan “Respect the will of the fucking people” as soon as the international tour returns to the UK. agenda. Good time.

Although various business groups in the music industry have found enough optimism in their respective back pockets to assume that this could be one of Boris Johnson’s few engagements that doesn’t turn out to be total and utter bullshit. It happens. Sometimes. Sometimes. Or so I am told. And at least the boss has publicly stated that this is an urgent priority.

“It’s great to hear the Prime Minister highlight the importance of the UK music industry and promise to solve the huge challenges musicians and teams now face when it comes to working in Europe,” says Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, CEO of UK Music. “It’s also good to hear that the government is ‘working hard bilaterally with countries,’ and we look forward to hearing more progress on this front soon. We are ready to support the government in these negotiations with various Member States, which must be a top priority ”.

Deborah Annetts, CEO of the Incorporated Society Of Musicians, adds: “The Prime Minister’s pledge to address the crisis for the creative industries is great news for a sector facing a mountain of red tape and huge new costs to run. Europe. It is extremely encouraging that the Prime Minister is working hard with the various EU Member States to resolve the issues of visas, work permits and the transport of goods ”.

“With musicians unable to work for most of the past year and now that it is practically impossible to work in Europe,” she continues, “we urgently need the Prime Minister to keep these commitments and settle this. mess. This can only be achieved by negotiating a tailor-made visa waiver agreement with the EU and bilateral work permit agreements with the main EU member states. As the industry now looks beyond the pandemic, UK musicians are already losing jobs, so negotiating a solution can no longer be delayed ”.

And Musicians ‘Union General Secretary Horace Trubridge said:’ The MU is very encouraged by the Prime Minister’s response to questions from MP Julian Knight regarding the plight of musicians seeking to tour the EU after Brexit . We hope his words will enable ministers to achieve regulatory relaxation that will allow musicians to perform smoothly as soon as possible ”.

“After the misery of COVID which resulted in the cancellation of all live performances, the musicians desperately need to feel that there is light at the end of the tunnel and we are pleased that the Prime Minister has signaled that a light could shine from the EU. side. Now that the Prime Minister has spoken, we will seek to force the government to keep its promise ”.

So let’s keep our fingers crossed, everyone. Perhaps there will now be movement on all of this. I wonder if it would help if every British artist committed to including some translated Shakespeare in their shows, and maybe an unedited rendition of ‘Rule Britannia’, and then always placing an unvandalized statue of Winston Churchill in the bottom of the stage?

I mean, the arguments based on the enormous economic, social and cultural importance of the UK music industry are all very good, but we all know that – in the age of Brexit and Johnson and all that nonsense – nothing has more political value than some good old-fashioned patriotic bullshit. God Save the Queen!

MORE ABOUT: Boris Johnson | Brexit | Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) | Julian Knight | Union of Musicians (MU) | British music