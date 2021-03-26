Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets Wang Yi





On March 25, 2021 local time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Ankara. Erdogan asked Wang Yi to convey his sincere greetings and best wishes to President Xi Jinping and warmly congratulated the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on the 100th anniversary of its founding. Erdogan said that the Justice and Development Party of Turkey looks forward to improving its communication with the CPC, in order to contribute to cooperation between political parties around the world. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and China. Turkey attaches great importance to the development of its relations with China, firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and hopes to forge closer ties and exchanges with China to further develop bilateral relations. Erdogan said that I myself had been publicly vaccinated with China’s COVID-19 vaccine, with the aim of showing the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines to Turkish citizens as well as to the world. Turkey is willing to deepen its vaccine cooperation with China and explore the potential of conducting such cooperation with a third party. Turkey hopes to increase high-level exchanges between Turkey and China, strengthen mutual trust, make good use of existing cooperation mechanisms, promote synergy between its Central Corridor project and the Belt and Road Initiative. , strengthen cooperation in areas such as connectivity and infrastructure. construction and investment, seeking a more balanced development of bilateral trade and encouraging settlement in local currency. Turkey attaches great importance to China’s five-point initiative to ensure security and stability in the Middle East and is willing to deepen communication and coordination with China on regional affairs. Wang Yi conveyed the cordial greetings from President Xi Jinping to Erdogan. Wang Yi said that China, under the leadership of the CCP, has found a development path that matches its national conditions and is now embarking on the new journey to fully build a modern socialist country. China is ready to deepen friendly cooperation with Turkey and to strengthen the exchange of experiences in state governance. Wang Yi said that, taking the opportunity of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations, China is ready to work with Turkey to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of ‘State, build on past achievements and forge ahead to promote the healthy and stable development of Sino-Turkish strategic cooperation relations, so as to bring more benefits to the two peoples. Wang Yi stressed that the two sides should continue to understand and support each other on matters related to fundamental interests, and insist not to interfere in the internal affairs of the other, in order to effectively safeguard the political foundation. Sino-Turkish relations. China is ready to continue helping Turkey in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and to fully unleash the positive energy of vaccine cooperation between the two countries. The two countries should further promote the synergy between the Belt and Road initiative and the Middle Corridor project, strengthen cooperation in high-tech sectors, including 5G, artificial intelligence, big data and the digital economy, and make solid progress in large projects to seek winning solutions. gain results. China will encourage more Chinese companies to import quality products from Turkey and increase investment in Turkey. As two important emerging economies, China and Turkey should consolidate their unity and cooperate to deepen inter-party communications, mutually protect development rights and protect the common interests of developing countries. On the same day, Wang Yi also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos