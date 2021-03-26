China commemorates eighth anniversary of Xi Jinping’s key Africa speech

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share E-mail Share

Helmo Preuss The Chinese government marks the eighth anniversary of a key speech on Sino-African relations that Chinese President Xi Jinping delivered in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania on March 25, 2013. The reason is that in Chinese culture, eight is a significant number like eight in Chinese is pronounced “ba” and sounds like fa, which means “well-off” or “to get rich in a short time”. This is why the official start of the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing took place at 8 seconds after 8 p.m. local time on the 8th day of the 8th month. The importance of Africa was underscored by the fact that Xi flew to Tanzania from Russia, with whom China shares its longest land border, and then to South Africa, where he attended a summit in Durban of emerging BRICS countries Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. He told his audience in Tanzania that his government remains committed to strong ties with African countries, a policy that has been followed steadily since the Chinese Communist Party came to power in 1949. China has long stood for a long time. touted for her role under Mao Zedong as a supporter of Africa. efforts to get rid of Western colonialism and was a supporter of many liberation movements.

This will not change at all due to the growth of China and the rise in international power. I can clearly tell all my friends here that under new circumstances the importance of Sino-African relations will not decrease, but on the contrary will increase, he said then and he reiterated this position in many speeches. since then.

We will enhance mutually beneficial cooperation with African countries in agriculture, manufacturing and other fields, helping these countries convert their resource advantages into development benefits, he said. said in the speech of March 25, 2013, broadcast on Chinese television, so that his inhabitants of the country could see the importance he attached to relations with Africa.

It is to strengthen ties between Africa and China that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi paid official visits to Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania, Botswana and the Seychelles from January 4 to 9. .

The visit to African countries earlier this year is a tradition that dates back to January 1991 and aims to solidify solidarity between the African people and the Chinese people. It is also a vivid example of the value the Chinese place on their relationship with Africa. This year’s visit aims in particular to support African countries in economic recovery, debt relief and the fight against the epidemic, as well as promoting the joint construction of the Belt Initiative and the Road to build a closer Sino-African community with a shared future.

President Xi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa were in first communication with each other and jointly initiated the China-Africa Extraordinary Summit on Solidarity Against Covid-19. In the early stages of the pandemic, when China was the epicenter, South Africa provided valuable moral and material support, and many South African companies made generous donations to China. In return, the Chinese side donated more than six million masks and hundreds of thousands of detection reagents, as well as ventilators, PPE suits and other anti-pandemic materials worth millions of rand. Most importantly, they shared their knowledge on how to prevent infection and treat patients who have had to be hospitalized.

Shared knowledge and shared resources are the most powerful weapons against the virus. China and South Africa strongly support multilateralism and support the World Health Organization in its role as a leading authority in coordinating global efforts to fight the pandemic and mobilizing the international community to share resources and knowledge.

China has and will continue to work alongside African countries to take practical steps to appropriately resolve the issues of trade and economic cooperation, so that African countries can benefit more from this cooperation, Xi said during the meeting. a conference center built with Chinese loans and support, a symbol of the mutual prosperity that he wanted to highlight.

The eighth anniversary of the speech highlights how China has worked with African countries to tackle the global coronavirus pandemic and support partner countries in the recovery this year after the unprecedented slowdown in economic activity last year.

* Preuss is an economist at Forecaster Ecosa.

