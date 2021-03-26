Prime Minister Imran Khan calls on Nadeem Babar to step down as SAPM on oil





Nadeem Babar, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Oil poses for a photo during an interview with Reuters at his office in Islamabad, March 5, 2019. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Oil Nadeem Babar has been asked by Prime Minister Imran Khan to step down from his post.

This was revealed by Planning Minister Asad Umar at a press conference on Friday in which he discussed the findings of the Federal Investigation Agency in an investigation ordered by the Prime Minister to determine the reasons for the oil shortages in the country.

“The Secretary of the Petroleum Division (Mian Asad Hayauddin) will also be invited to report to the Settlements Division once his replacement is finalized,” Umar said.

Umar, in his detailed press briefing, reviewed the final recommendations made by the cabinet committee formed by the prime minister to conduct the investigation.

The committee included Umar himself, as well as Federal Ministers Shafqat Mehmood, Azam Swati and Shireen Mazari.

Adding to Asad Umar’s point, Minister Shafqat Mehmood said Nadeem Babar and the Secretary of Petroleum have been asked to resign so as not to affect the investigation.

“We forwarded our recommendations to the prime minister, after which he requested additional information. When additional information emerged, we were given the green light to share our recommendations,” said Asad Umar.

He added that in the past, the Petroleum Division used to put all the responsibility on the shoulders of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) whenever issues related to oil shortages were raised. .

“We have to put an end to this ambiguity,” said Asad Umar. “There are very few sanctions for those who damage the economy. The Mafia that works to loot people’s money, Prime Minister Imran Khan will not spare them.”

“This is a message from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the Mafia that their time is up,” said the Minister of Planning and Development.

Responding to a question, Asad Umar said that there is no doubt that the responsibilities entrusted to some state institutions have not been duly fulfilled.

“We need to find out why the institutions have not been able to function and determine if this is due to the prevalence of corruption,” he said, adding that it is important to find out the names of the people who did not. not doing their job properly and if they have accomplices.

“ The FIA ​​responsible for making criminal acts liable to prosecution ”

As reported by Geo.tv, the firm’s recommendations have been divided into three categories. According to Asad Umar, in the first category, details of criminal acts have been provided under which criminal cases should be registered.

“The evidence must be framed in such a way that charges can be laid. The FIA ​​has been ordered to do a forensic audit so that within 90 days prosecution efforts can begin,” Umar said.

Here are the areas the FIA ​​has been tasked with investigating:

– Has the legal requirement of a minimum inventory been respected by the oil companies?

– Were the reported sales figures real or was there a discrepancy between what was reported on paper and what was real? Who reported them?

– Has the product been stored? If so, who was responsible?

“These are all the things in the report that are prima facie […] this was determined to be happening. So I’m just saying that the evidence must be given in such a form that it can be prosecuted in the courts, ”Umar explained.

He also spoke about some loopholes in the system, which also resulted in violations of the law, for example, undue advantage of temporary marketing licenses, illegal hospitality agreements for where the product will be kept and sales. of the product in illegal outlets.

The minister also spoke about a key allegation in the report regarding the delayed berthing of an oil tanker, so that when new tariffs are notified, the product can be sold at a higher rate. “A forensic investigation and the identification of this must also be carried out to determine who is responsible,” Umar said.

He said illegal sales would also be covered by the forensic audit.

“The action will not be limited to fines only. It will be done so that people are handcuffed and sent to jail.”

The minister further said that although retail petroleum companies and gas stations are targeted in the forensic audit, he must also investigate the government officials who facilitated these criminal acts.

“The Petroleum Division will be investigated, as well as the OGRA (Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority), Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Port Authority,” for all of the aforementioned illegal acts, said Umar.

