Donald Trump says he did not listen to Dr Fauci ‘too much’, ‘opposed’ his advice





Donald Trump said he did not pay much attention to Dr.Anthony Fauci’s advice when making decisions about COVID, again calling the infectious disease expert unqualified due to comments made to the start of the pandemic.

Speaking on Fox News’ Ingraham Angle on Thursday, the former US president echoed the talking points of his tenure and said, “If you really look, I didn’t listen to him too much because I was doing the opposite of what he said. “

Trump said: “I got along well with him but I didn’t listen to him too much because he said not to shut him down to China, and I did that very early on, don’t shut him down to Europe, we had the problem with Italy and France … I closed it very early to Europe. “

Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, previously said his take on COVID evolved as experts learned more about it. subject and that federal guidelines were updated.

In July 2020, Trump made the same argument, telling a Gray TV host he hadn’t listened to his experts and adding, “Dr Fauci said not to wear masks and now he’s saying to wear them. . And he said many things. Don Don’t shut down China. Don’t ban China. I did it anyway. “

In January 2020, after the United States first recorded confirmed cases of the virus, Fauci said a travel ban was “not a good idea at the moment” and would create economic disruption, but he was speaking in favor of this decision by the end of January and February.

On February 3, 2020, he told CNBC the restrictions were “good public health measures” that could help reduce the number of potentially infected people entering the United States.

Later, on February 28, 2020, Fauci said in an interview on Fox Business’s Lou Dobbs Tonight show: “We’ve done really well so far, and I think one of the reasons we’ve done at the beginning was that travel restriction from China. “

In March 2020, the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal reported that it was Fauci and other experts who recommended travel restrictions to China to Trump.

Trump has spent months downplaying the severity of the illness and watering down health advice for wearing headgear, saying he’s unlikely to wear one.

Trump claimed the virus was on the decline and the US epidemic was “under control.” He pushed for untested medical treatments and compared COVID to the flu.

This week, Trump also reiterated an earlier talking point against Fauci who criticized his early comments suggesting masks might not be effective.

Trump told Ingraham on Thursday: “[Fauci] says “don’t wear masks, masks don’t work”. In my opinion, you saw him throw the first pitch in Washington. He’s a better pitcher than he is at what he does. But he’s a great promoter, but I got along well with him. “

In March 2020, Fauci said in an interview with 60 Minutes that, based on the situation at the time, there was “no reason to walk around with a mask,” noting that the coatings can bring on them. people to touch their faces more often, and health workers will need it.

His thinking had already changed by April as more and more evidence emerged on how asymptomatic carriers could spread the disease. “We didn’t realize the magnitude of the asymptotic spread,” Fauci told the Washington Post in July 2020.

In early April 2020, the CDC updated its guidelines, urging Americans to wear masks in public and especially in places where social distancing measures cannot be maintained.

Fauci told Fox & Friends on April 3, 2020 that the changes were based on “recent information that the virus can actually spread even when people are talking rather than coughing.”

Trump did not mention Fauci’s most recent comments on the virus or the use of the mask this week, but told Ingraham: “Frankly, if he was known as someone who was with me all the time , [Fauci] would not be popular with the media. It is only a media creation. “

Former President Donald Trump wears a mask as he visits a lab where they make components for a potential vaccine at Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies’ Bioprocess Innovation Center in Morrisville, North Carolina, July 27, 2020. JIM WATSON / AFP / Getty Images

