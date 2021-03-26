India-Pak holds brigade commander-level meeting, LoC ceasefire implementation discussed





As a follow-up to the India-PakistanDGsMO meeting in February 2021, a brigade commander level flag meeting was held between the two countries on Friday. The commander-level meeting between the Indian and Pakistani military was held at the Poonch Rawalkot crossing point to discuss the mechanism for implementing the 2003 ceasefire agreement through the Line of Control (LoC), which was confirmed by DGsMO in February.

Despite this claim, the Indian military has maintained that there will be “no slackening” in counterterrorism operations as a result of the deal reached which has been hailed by world leaders. The Indian military claimed the deal with Pakistan was an attempt to end “violence”. However, the army retained its “right of reply” in the event of unfortunate events.

Following the DGsMO 2021 agreement, a brigade commander-level flag meeting was held between the Indian and Pakistani military at Poonch Rawalkot Crossing Point on March 26, 2021 to discuss the implementation mechanism under the agreement. pic.twitter.com/JfvUgJji0M

ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 26, 2021

In February this year, India and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to strictly abide by the 2003 ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC). The move, which was hailed by world leaders, came in the wake of repeated violations of the LoC by Pakistan, including multiple infiltration attempts foiled by the Indian military.

By the way, the ceasefire consensus came a day after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for resolving disputes with India through dialogue. On his first visit to Sri Lanka, Khan made the comment during his address to the Pakistan-Sri Lanka Trade and Investment Conference on Wednesday. Claiming to have tried unsuccessfully to dissipate tensions in bilateral relations after taking power in 2018, he stressed the need to improve trade relations with India.

“In the interest of achieving a mutually beneficial and lasting peace along the borders, the two DGSMOs have agreed to address each other’s fundamental issues and concerns that tend to disrupt the peace and lead to violence. The two sides have agreed to strictly abide by all covenants, agreements and cease shooting along the Line of Control and all other areas from midnight on February 24 and 25, 2021, “the joint India-Pakistan statement read .

“ Discussions and terror cannot go hand in hand ”

On the occasion of Pakistan’s national day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday sent his greetings to the people of the neighboring country. In a letter to his counterpart Imran Khan, Prime Minister Modi said India wanted cordial relations with Pakistan. However, he stressed that to achieve this, an environment of trust, “devoid of terror and hostility” is imperative.

“Excellency, in this difficult time for humanity, I would like to convey my best wishes to you and the people of Pakistan for facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Prime Minister Modi wrote in his letter to Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Modi’s emphasis on a terror-free environment comes at a time when Imran Khan has tried to push the burden to advance the peace talks on India. Earlier this month, Khan recognized India’s firm stance on no talks without an environmental stance free from terror, hostility and violence. Addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, Prime Minister Khan noted: “India has told Pakistan that talks and terror cannot go hand in hand.”







