China sanctions British after UK joins US in Xinjiang

China on Friday announced sanctions against British individuals and entities in retaliation for the United Kingdom’s involvement with the United States and the European Union in sanctioning Chinese officials for human rights violations in Xinjiang.

A statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry said Britain’s decision, alongside other Western countries, was based on nothing but lies and disinformation, blatantly violated international law and basic standards governing international relations, grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and seriously harms China. Relations with the United Kingdom.

The British ambassador to China had been summoned for a diplomatic demonstration, the statement said. Sanctioned British individuals and groups would not be allowed to visit Chinese territory and conduct financial transactions with Chinese citizens and institutions.

Sanctions on China are the latest move in an increasingly bitter dispute over Xinjiang, where Beijing is accused of detaining more than a million Uyghur members and other Muslim minority groups, to appeal forced labor and impose coercive birth control measures.

During a daily press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying launched a torrent of accusations against the United States, the United Kingdom, allied countries and part of the Western media, claiming that they had collaborated to undermine the unity and development of China.

The sanctions against Chinese officials in Xinjiang are part of an elaborate plot to destabilize the region and do not reflect any real concern for the rights of Muslims, Hu said, adding that Beijing’s response was necessary to uphold the interests and dignity. from China.

For a long time, the US, UK and others felt free to say whatever they wanted without allowing others to do the same, Hua said. Those days are over and the West will gradually have to get used to it, Hua said.

The latest sanctions and the harsh tone of Huas’ comments reflect China’s increasingly tough stance under President Xi Jinping, who has pledged to stand up for China’s interests at all costs. In recent days, China has blocked already very limited BBC broadcasts in the country and tried two Canadians on espionage charges in apparent retaliation for the detention in Canada of a top Huawei executive.

China has rejected all criticism of its policies in Xinjiang, as well as its crackdown on opposition figures in Hong Kong and its threats against Taiwan, the autonomous island that China claims as its own territory. Beijing has ignored US sanctions against Chinese officials accused of stifling democracy in Hong Kong and angrily denounced a British plan to provide a pathway to residency and citizenship for millions of citizens of its former colony.

Hua opened his briefing with a video clip of a former assistant to retired Secretary of State Colin Powell, saying the US military presence in Afghanistan, which shares a narrow border with China, was in part an effort to thwart the rise of Beijing. She also named the National Endowment for Democracy and the CIA as secretly working to sow instability.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab denounced the sanctions and urged Chinese authorities to allow United Nations officials in Xinjiang to verify the facts if they want to credibly refute allegations of human rights violations. China says diplomats are welcome in the region, but only under conditions imposed by Beijing.

China sanctions its detractors, unlike Britain and other countries which sanction human rights violations, Raab said.

Nine British people and four institutions were put on the sanctions list, including Iain Duncan Smith, Member of Parliament, and the ruling Conservative Party’s Human Rights Commission. Duncan Smith is a former leader of the Conservatives.

Chinese state television on Thursday called for a boycott of Swedish retail chain H&M as Beijing attacks foreign brands of clothing and footwear following Monday’s decision of the 27 countries in the EU, US, Britain and Canada to impose financial and travel sanctions on four Chinese. responsible for abuses in Xinjiang. Cotton and other agricultural products are a major component of the local economy in large but sparsely populated Xinjiang.

Companies such as Nike and Burberry which have established presences in China have also been targeted online, with some Chinese celebrities claiming they are breaking approval deals.

China is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and warns the British side not to go further down the wrong path. Otherwise, China will resolutely make further reactions, the Foreign Ministry said.

Others on the Foreign Ministry’s sanctions list included politicians, academics, and human rights activists and organizations. Among them were the China Research Group, created by a group of conservative lawmakers, the independent Uyghur Tribunal research group, and the Essex Court Chambers, a law firm that has described China’s policies towards minorities in Xinjiang as crimes against humanity and genocide.

The Communist-led provincial government in Xinjiang issued a lengthy statement touting economic growth, political stability, and population growth in the region and highlighting violence and human rights abuses in the United States, in Britain, Canada and elsewhere and the chaos caused by military interventions in Iraq and Libya.

Any plot to undermine the prosperity and development of Xinjiang … will certainly be doomed to shameful failure, the statement said.