World leaders including Joe Biden and Boris Johnson congratulate Bangladesh on 50th independence day

ANI
 March 26, 2021

Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 26 (ANI): On its 50th Independence Day, leaders around the world including US President Joe Biden, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres addressed their greetings to Bangladesh and expressed their support to the country in its future efforts.

During the National Day program in Dhaka, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present, the wishes of these leaders were broadcast on television.

Congratulating Bangladesh on the occasion, US President Joe Biden said: “On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of Bangladesh as you celebrate your country’s 50 years of independence. Bangladesh is an example of economic progress and a country full of hope and opportunity. I congratulate you and the people of Bangladesh on your remarkable achievements. “

He also cited Bangladesh, home to over one million Rohingya refugees, as an example of generosity and humanity to the world.

“The United States will continue to be a steadfast partner in the search for a lasting solution to the crisis. I also welcome Bangladesh’s commitment to tackling climate change and look forward to my administration working on it. working closely with you on this issue, ”he said, adding that Washington values ​​his friendship with Dhaka.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: “I extend my warm greetings and congratulations to the government and people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of their independence. development and disaster preparedness. “

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also congratulated Bangladesh on this historic occasion, recalling Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s contribution to friendly relations between London and Dhaka.

“I would like to congratulate the people of Bangladesh on your 50th anniversary. It is amazing to reflect on how much your nation has accomplished since the circumstances of its birth. It was Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit here in 1972 that helped forge a friendship between I fondly remember being welcomed to Bangladesh with great generosity in 2018, ”he said.

“The bond between us is embodied by the 600,000 members of the strong Anglo-Bangladeshi community who contribute so much to the UK every day. I am thinking in particular of the fantastic doctors and nurses in our NHS, many of whom help treat and immunize the people of our country. battle against COVID-19, ”he added.

Johnson further said he was looking forward to working with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and meeting her on the day of COP26.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also seized the opportunity by extending his congratulations to Bangladesh on the occasion.

“The centenary events to commemorate the late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman reflect the deep affection and esteem which he is held by you and the people of Bangladesh,” he said.

“Pakistan deeply appreciates its brotherly ties with Bangladesh, which are based on a common history, common faith and converging interests to promote lasting peace and security and lasting prosperity in our region and beyond.” We wish to strengthen our existing ties with fraternal Bangladesh and build new ones for our future generations, because we believe that the destinies of our two peoples are closely linked, ”he added.

Other leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also sent their congratulations to Bangladesh.

PM Modi and her Bangladeshi counterpart had previously arrived at the national parade ground in Dhaka to participate in the National Day program.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented the Gandhi Peace Prize to the sister of his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Rehana.

The Prime Minister was seen wearing a ‘Mujib jacket’ as he paid tribute to the father of the nation of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during the program.

The two nations celebrate Mujib Borsho or the centenary of the birth of the father of the Bangladeshi nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic relations and 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War.

On March 26, 1971, Bangladesh was proclaimed an independent nation by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which led to the Bangladesh Liberation War when a guerrilla war broke out between the Liberation Forces of Pakistan and Bangladesh with the support of the ‘India. (ANI)



