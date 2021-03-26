UK Education Secretary condemns threats against teacher who showed Prophet Muhammad cartoons in class

Britain’s education secretary condemned the “threats and intimidation” a teacher faced after being suspended for showing students satirical caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

It comes as videos on social media showed people rallying to protest outside a West Yorkshire school on Thursday, with some calling for the teacher’s dismissal.

Batley Grammar School has advised students to stay home and police have been warned outside.

Gavin Williamson called the protest “totally unacceptable”, and said teachers have the right to expose students to “difficult or controversial” issues.

“It is never acceptable to threaten or intimidate teachers. We encourage dialogue between parents and schools when problems arise,” he said in a statement Thursday evening.

“However, the nature of the protest that we have seen, including the issuance of threats and the violation of coronavirus restrictions, is completely unacceptable and must end.

“Schools are free to include a full range of questions, ideas and materials in their curriculum, including where they are difficult or controversial, subject to their obligations to ensure political balance.

“They have to strike a balance between that and the need to promote respect and tolerance among people of different faiths and beliefs, including deciding what materials to use in the classroom.”

High school principal Gary Kibble “unequivocally” apologized to parents in a statement over cartoons from the satirical French newspaper Charlie Hebdo being shown to students during a religious studies class earlier during the week.

He said the teacher in question had “offered a sincere apology” and was suspended with an investigation into the incident to open.

The representations of the Prophet Muhammad are very offensive to Muslims.

In 2015, 12 people were killed by two gunmen in an attack on the Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris after the magazine published cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad.

French history teacher Samuel Paty was beheaded at the end of 2020 outside his school near Paris after showing Charlie Hebdo cartoons during free speech classes.

The courts have led to complaints from parents and an online campaign against Paty, who prosecutors say has a “direct causal link” to his murder.

An 18-year-old radicalized Chechen refugee was shot dead by police outside the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine school. He had previously offered money to the students to identify the professor before attacking him.

The assassination stunned France and led to a wave of support in memorial ceremonies and marches across the country.

Fourteen people, including six students, were charged in connection with the investigation.

In the wake of Paty’s beheading, French President Emmanuel Macron has promised a new crackdown on extremism, dissolving the “Cheikh Yassine collective” for its “direct” involvement in the terrorist attack and ordering the closure of a mosque in the northeastern suburbs of Paris in Pantin for six months.

But some critics have said the government’s actions to deal with the situation are disproportionate and dangerous.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan led the conviction, saying Macron “needed mental treatment” in a speech. “What is this Macron person’s problem with Muslims and Islam?” he added.

Macron’s actions have also sparked protests in the Middle East and North Africa, particularly in the former French colonies, with tens of thousands of people moving to some places and burning the effigies of the French president.