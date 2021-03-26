Latest updates on the COVID-19 crisis around the world





New Delhi, March 26 (PTI) Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday.

12:27 p.m.

Telangana continued to witness an upward trend in COVID-19 cases with 518 new infections reported, a record this year, bringing the total to 3.05,309, while the death toll rose to 1,683 with three more deaths the state government said on Friday.

12:16 p.m.

There is so far no evidence that the second wave of COVID-19 in the country is due to variants of the virus, but it is possible, famous virologist Shahid Jameel said.

11:48 a.m.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered officials to set up coronavirus testing facilities at train stations, bus depots and state airports in preparation for greater movement of people for the Holi festival.

Ten patients have died after a fire broke out at a hospital in Mumbai’s shopping center where coronavirus patients were being treated, a fire official said on Friday.

11:29 a.m.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has come under severe criticism from the opposition and the public for holding an in-person meeting with his media team while infected with the novel coronavirus, according to a report from the media Friday.

11:15 a.m.

The Croatian Shooting Federation has expressed gratitude to Indian authorities for taking care of their top shooter Peter Gorsa after he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the ongoing ISSF World Cup.

10:58 a.m.

The Chhattisgarh government has increased the amount of the penalty for not wearing a face mask from Rs 100 to Rs 500 to ensure strict application of the coronavirus guidelines, an official said on Friday.

10:47

PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bangladesh on his first overseas trip since the COVID-19 outbreak.

10:32

India recorded 59,118 new coronavirus infections in one day, the largest one-day increase so far this year, bringing the national COVID-19 total to 1,118.46652, according to data from the Ministry of Health Union updates Friday.

10:15 a.m.

Six other people, including a jawan from the Border Security Force (BSF), tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, bringing the state’s case count to 4,460, an official said on Friday.

9:25 a.m.

A total of 3,318 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Thane district of Maharashtra, bringing its caseload to 299,341, an official said on Friday.

9:10 a.m.

A new case of COVID-19 has been reported in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the past 24 hours, bringing the coronavirus tally in Union territory to 5,042, a health department official said on Friday.

8:41

The 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, announced as a gift by India, will be sent to UN peacekeepers on March 27 and then distributed to peacekeeping missions.

6:46

Internationally renowned researcher Professor Salim Abdool Karrim has resigned as co-chair of the South African government’s COVID-19 advisory committee after holding the post for a year. PTI SCREW SCREW

Disclaimer: – This story has not been edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from News Agency feeds. Source: PTI

Learn more about Outlook Magazine

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos